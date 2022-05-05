Four clubs contest Cymru Premier play-offs

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Flint won three of their previous four games against Penybont this season.

Welsh Cup finalists Penybont will be look to bounce back when they travel to Flint Town in the Cymru Premier play-off semi-finals on Saturday.

Penybont were beaten 3-2 by league champions The New Saints in the final at Cardiff City Stadium.

Defeat meant Rhys Griffiths' side missed out on a chance to qualify for Europe for the first time.

Play-off winners have previously secured a European spot but Wales lost their fourth spot this season.

The winners of this season's play-offs will play in next season's Scottish Challenge Cup along with The New Saints, with the final on Saturday, 14 May.

Penybont have lost their last eight games in all competitions while opponents Flint finished the season in fifth spot.

Caernarfon finished the regular season in fourth spot and will be looking to go one better than last season, when they were beaten 5-3 by Newtown in the final.

Cardiff Met lost in the play-off final in 2017 and 2018 before winning at the third time of asking in 2019.

Manager Christian Edwards announced earlier in the season he was stepping down at the end of the campaign.

Flint Town United v Penybont; 14:30 BST

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met; 17:15 BST