Chris Mueller made just seven starts in his brief time at Easter Road

USA winger Chris Mueller has left Hibernian after "finding it hard to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Scottish Premiership".

The 25-year-old is returning to the MLS with Chicago Fire, having moved to Easter Road from Orlando City under freedom of contract in January.

In 15 appearances, he made seven starts and scored one goal.

The Edinburgh club, currently searching for a new manager, say terms of the transfer will remain undisclosed.

"Unfortunately this move didn't work out the way the club or Chris wanted," said chief executive Ben Kensell.

"Chris has worked extremely hard in training since he arrived but has found it difficult to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Scottish Premiership, which has severely limited his game time.

"Ultimately, he wants to play football regularly and when the opportunity came about for him to play for his hometown side, it was something he didn't want to turn down and we were happy to work with all parties to make this happen.

"For us, it was vital that this deal made complete sense for the club and alongside this, it has also freed up a significant amount financially that the incoming manager will be able to use to mould the squad in their way."

Mueller, capped twice for the USA, spent four years with Orlando City, scoring 21 goals in 112 MLS appearances.