Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has scored 15 Serie A goals for Roma this season

Leicester City missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League final after losing 1-0 at Roma.

Tammy Abraham's powerful header for the home side was the difference as Leicester struggled to make an impact at the Stadio Olimpico.

The England striker's goal was enough to prevent the Foxes reaching a first European final after the first leg finished 1-1 at the King Power Stadium.

It will be the Italian side's first European final since 1991, where they will face Feyenoord.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said after Sunday's Premier League 3-1 defeat to Tottenham that his side needed to work on their defending of corners - so the last thing he would want to see his side do was concede four of them in the opening 10 minutes.

One of those corners gave Abraham opportunity to leap higher than anyone else and put a bullet header past Kasper Schmeichel from a sublime Lorenzo Pellegrini delivery, whose set-pieces were a threat throughout.

Leicester were passive in the first half and did not manage a shot on target as Jamie Vardy looked isolated up front, with Rodgers seeing fit to introduce a strike partner, Kelechi Iheanacho, at half-time.

The Foxes looked brighter in the second period but still failed to create any clear-cut opportunities as Roma were happy to run down the clock.

The only shots of note came towards the final moments of the game as the Leicester players became desperate, shooting from all distances and angles.

James Maddison's weak effort from 20 yards out was straight at Rui Patricio, and Iheanacho's attempt from distance was also picked up with ease by the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho will now aim to put a fifth European title to his name when his side come up against Dutch side Feyenoord, who beat Marseille 3-2 over two legs in their semi-final, in the final on 25 May in Albania.

Player of the match

Abraham

Tammy Abraham with an average of 8.12

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Roma Avg Squad number 9 Player name Abraham Average rating 8.12 Squad number 6 Player name Smalling Average rating 7.09 Squad number 7 Player name Pellegrini Average rating 6.70 Squad number 3 Player name Ibañez Average rating 6.47 Squad number 23 Player name Mancini Average rating 6.46 Squad number 1 Player name Rui Patrício Average rating 6.40 Squad number 59 Player name Zalewski Average rating 6.37 Squad number 27 Player name Sérgio Oliveira Average rating 6.37 Squad number 2 Player name Karsdorp Average rating 6.34 Squad number 14 Player name Shomurodov Average rating 6.26 Squad number 4 Player name Cristante Average rating 6.17 Squad number 22 Player name Zaniolo Average rating 6.17 Squad number 5 Player name Viña Average rating 6.13 Squad number 17 Player name Veretout Average rating 5.95 Leicester City Avg Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 6.12 Squad number 2 Player name Justin Average rating 6.02 Squad number 3 Player name Fofana Average rating 5.56 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 5.45 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.41 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 5.40 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 5.38 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 5.33 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 5.25 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 5.23 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 5.11 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 5.10 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 5.05 Squad number 17 Player name Ayoze Pérez Average rating 4.93 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 4.77

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Roma Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Rui Patrício 23 Mancini 6 Smalling 3 Ibañez da Silva 2 Karsdorp 4 Cristante 27 Oliveira 59 Zalewski 22 Zaniolo 7 Pellegrini 9 Abraham 1 Rui Patrício

23 Mancini Booked at 41mins

6 Smalling

3 Ibañez da Silva

2 Karsdorp Booked at 86mins

4 Cristante

27 Oliveira

59 Zalewski Substituted for Viña at 84' minutes

22 Zaniolo Substituted for Veretout at 78' minutes

7 Pellegrini

9 Abraham Substituted for Shomurodov at 89' minutes Substitutes 5 Viña

11 Pérez

14 Shomurodov

15 Maitland-Niles

17 Veretout

24 Kumbulla

37 Spinazzola

42 Diawara

52 Bove

64 Afena-Gyan

87 Cerântula Fuzato

92 El Shaarawy Leicester Formation 4-3-3 1 Schmeichel 21 Ricardo Pereira 3 Fofana 6 Evans 2 Justin 10 Maddison 8 Tielemans 22 Dewsbury-Hall 37 Lookman 9 Vardy 7 Barnes 1 Schmeichel

21 Ricardo Pereira Substituted for Castagne at 70' minutes

3 Fofana Booked at 68mins

6 Evans

2 Justin

10 Maddison

8 Tielemans

22 Dewsbury-Hall Substituted for Pérez at 77' minutes

37 Lookman Substituted for Amartey at 45' minutes

9 Vardy

7 Barnes Substituted for Iheanacho at 45' minutes Substitutes 4 Söyüncü

11 Albrighton

12 Ward

14 Iheanacho

17 Pérez

18 Amartey

20 Choudhury

23 Vestergaard

27 Castagne

29 Daka

33 Thomas

42 Soumaré Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Roma 1, Leicester City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Roma 1, Leicester City 0. Post update Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel. Post update Attempt saved. Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp. Post update Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City). Post update Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma). Post update Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Justin. Post update Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Eldor Shomurodov (Roma). Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Rick Karsdorp. Substitution Substitution, Roma. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Tammy Abraham because of an injury. Post update Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma). Booking Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ibañez. Substitution Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Nicola Zalewski. Post update Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp. Post update Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Justin. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward