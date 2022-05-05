Close menu
Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 2nd Leg
RomaRoma1LeicesterLeicester City0

Roma 1-0 Leicester City (agg 2-1): Italian side through to Conference League final

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

tammy Abraham scores for Roma
Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has scored 15 Serie A goals for Roma this season

Leicester City missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League final after losing 1-0 at Roma.

Tammy Abraham's powerful header for the home side was the difference as Leicester struggled to make an impact at the Stadio Olimpico.

The England striker's goal was enough to prevent the Foxes reaching a first European final after the first leg finished 1-1 at the King Power Stadium.

It will be the Italian side's first European final since 1991, where they will face Feyenoord.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said after Sunday's Premier League 3-1 defeat to Tottenham that his side needed to work on their defending of corners - so the last thing he would want to see his side do was concede four of them in the opening 10 minutes.

One of those corners gave Abraham opportunity to leap higher than anyone else and put a bullet header past Kasper Schmeichel from a sublime Lorenzo Pellegrini delivery, whose set-pieces were a threat throughout.

Leicester were passive in the first half and did not manage a shot on target as Jamie Vardy looked isolated up front, with Rodgers seeing fit to introduce a strike partner, Kelechi Iheanacho, at half-time.

The Foxes looked brighter in the second period but still failed to create any clear-cut opportunities as Roma were happy to run down the clock.

The only shots of note came towards the final moments of the game as the Leicester players became desperate, shooting from all distances and angles.

James Maddison's weak effort from 20 yards out was straight at Rui Patricio, and Iheanacho's attempt from distance was also picked up with ease by the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho will now aim to put a fifth European title to his name when his side come up against Dutch side Feyenoord, who beat Marseille 3-2 over two legs in their semi-final, in the final on 25 May in Albania.

More to follow.

Player of the match

AbrahamTammy Abraham

with an average of 8.12

Roma

  1. Squad number9Player nameAbraham
    Average rating

    8.12

  2. Squad number6Player nameSmalling
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number7Player namePellegrini
    Average rating

    6.70

  4. Squad number3Player nameIbañez
    Average rating

    6.47

  5. Squad number23Player nameMancini
    Average rating

    6.46

  6. Squad number1Player nameRui Patrício
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number59Player nameZalewski
    Average rating

    6.37

  8. Squad number27Player nameSérgio Oliveira
    Average rating

    6.37

  9. Squad number2Player nameKarsdorp
    Average rating

    6.34

  10. Squad number14Player nameShomurodov
    Average rating

    6.26

  11. Squad number4Player nameCristante
    Average rating

    6.17

  12. Squad number22Player nameZaniolo
    Average rating

    6.17

  13. Squad number5Player nameViña
    Average rating

    6.13

  14. Squad number17Player nameVeretout
    Average rating

    5.95

Leicester City

  1. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.12

  2. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number3Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    5.56

  4. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    5.45

  5. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.41

  6. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    5.40

  7. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.38

  8. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.33

  9. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    5.25

  10. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    5.23

  11. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.11

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.10

  13. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    5.05

  14. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    4.93

  15. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.77

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 41mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 86mins
  • 4Cristante
  • 27Oliveira
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 84'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forVeretoutat 78'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forShomurodovat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Viña
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 17Veretout
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forCastagneat 70'minutes
  • 3FofanaBooked at 68mins
  • 6Evans
  • 2Justin
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forPérezat 77'minutes
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forAmarteyat 45'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forIheanachoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 27Castagne
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, Leicester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Leicester City 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Justin.

  10. Post update

    Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Eldor Shomurodov (Roma).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Rick Karsdorp.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Tammy Abraham because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  16. Booking

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ibañez.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Nicola Zalewski.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Justin.

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 22:28

    Ricardo Pereira has become something of a liability. He is constantly been caught out of position and gives away needless fouls in dangerous positions.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 22:27

    That’s what we get for brexit . We get pilloried in Eurovision contests - same applies to us in European football
    Comps . Europe doesn’t like us but we will survive .

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 22:26

    It's a hys that is not about mu. Are the slums of scouse land going to cope? Four thumbs down says they wont

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 22:25

    Aren't two tiers of European competition enough? So, Roma could win the 3rd tier cup. Load of rubbish, if it wasnt broke dont fix it. The CL and the Europa league was enough.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 22:25

    Roma Roma Roma...Forza Roma... At last, we win a European Semi- Final. Final, will be difficult against Feyenoord.. Abraham, brilliant signing..

  • Comment posted by bambergiddy, today at 22:24

    Why don't the football authorities make all-in wrestling in the penalty area from corners legal . It is pretty safe to say in the vast majority of games fouls are committed and the refere does nothing.

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 22:23

    Srđan Jovanović

    Man Of The Match for ROMA

  • Comment posted by cms1974, today at 22:23

    It was obvious after the first 5 minutes Leicester had no chance, playing 11v15 was only ever going to end one way. That ref needs investigating. To get a few calls wrong, ok, it’s a hard job, but he got about 20 decisions wrong and all against city. A few of our players had a bed game so the result is right, but really. That was so obviously biased towards Roma it was a complete joke

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 22:28

      Ceefax replied:
      ''bed game''? As in didn't get out of..?

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 22:22

    Please get rid of this conference business after the final . Too many Euro comps . Stick to just champions and Europa league . PleSe also scrap the ridiculous English league playoffs . Just a money spinner for the fat cats and fans can’t afford it generally . Thank you

  • Comment posted by eastlangtonfox, today at 22:21

    Massively disappointing performance. Roma didn’t have to try very hard to win that. They did a job on KDH and Tielemans was as underwhelming as he has been most off the season. Well played Maddison. I just hope we don’t implode now for the last few weeks of the season. Time for new faces over the summer. We look a shadow of our former selves at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Not John Barnes, today at 22:27

      Not John Barnes replied:
      Rodgers burn out. I saw it myself when he was at Liverpool. He doesn't rotate enough. Gerrard said he was playing lads at 60% fitness some weeks, so they'd be 50% the week after, it all catches up. Maddison is a good example, went right off the boil, got injured so basically had a good old rest, and came back at his best again. Vardy does it too. He has terrible stamina management.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:20

    Hard game to watch. Leicester never seem to get going in these sort of games and don’t trouble opposition keepers anywhere near enough.

    A nod to tonight’s ref too. He was awful; always quick to give Roma everything they wanted, and barely anything for Leicester - see the non-corner at the end. Shockingly poor reffing start to finish.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:20

    And that is that blue boy 😂😂🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 22:20

    Rodgers gets Mourinhoed yet again

  • Comment posted by Harry Boyle, today at 22:19

    Could this spell the end for Rodgers? He put everything into winning this competition, neglecting just about everything else

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 22:19

    We were toothless in attack but it was a typical Mourinho game. Get an early set piece based goal (not difficult against Leicester) then sit back and defend, with quick counters. Whilst Leicester need to be more savvy when playing in Europe, the bias shown by the officials, including VAR, was incredible. It's not ready playing against 12....

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 22:19

    I haven't seen any post match interviews yet, but how long did it take Jose to make it all about him and his genius? I'll guess 24.7 seconds.

    Can't fault the bloke though, wherever he goes he wins things or gets close. Except Spurs, but Spurs are Spurs, they'd lose a one ticket raffle.

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 22:25

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      Err...not except Spurs. Gets close you say, didn't he get Spurs to the league cup final. How close do you want?

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 22:19

    Foxes did well to reach a European semi-final, and no disgrace losing to Serie A giants Roma, however.... we were too slow in our play, to safe (sideways passes and backwards). Tonight we needed to be BOLD - good attacking team selection but not enough urgency and we went out with a whimper rather than a bang.
    Proud of te team, proud of the club, but sour taste in the mouth tonight, sadly

  • Comment posted by Mighty_Leicester, today at 22:18

    Referee clearly a bit suspect, we weren't very good (neither were they really), but I remember in February 2009 watching live as Andy Monkhouse scored a 20 yard volley against us for Hartlepool to draw it 2-2 in the 90th minute. Sat here being gutted we've lost a European Semi-Final in Rome is still insane to me - we've come so so far

    • Reply posted by Not John Barnes, today at 22:21

      Not John Barnes replied:
      Great way to look at it. Not many fans will ever see their team in a european knockout, or win a PL or FA Cup. The lows make the highs all the sweeter.

  • Comment posted by lossa, today at 22:17

    man united should have a look a that Smalling bloke

  • Comment posted by peflhefj, today at 22:17

    ok l will say it apart from Indidi that was our fully squad out there tonight.I have never slated BR on any forum,poor refereeing aside we didn’t lay in glove on the 5th worst side inItaly

