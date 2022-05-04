Close menu
Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 2nd Leg
RomaRoma20:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Olimpico

Europa Conference League: Roma v Leicester City

Ademola Lookman celebrates with Wesley Fofana and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Ademola Lookman's deflected shot off Roma's Gianluca Mancini gave Leicester the equaliser in the first leg of the tie

James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are fit to face Roma as Leicester travel to the Stadio Olimpico for Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg.

The pair were absent from Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy is available but Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi remain out with knee injuries.

Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is ineligible to feature in the Europa Conference League.

Leicester and Roma head into the second leg level after a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium. and a win for the Foxes in the Italian capital would send them to their first final in a European tournament.

Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, struck early when captain Lorenzo Pellegrini swept a smooth low finish underneath keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 15th minute.

Brendan Rodgers' side equalised after 67 minutes when Ademola Lookman bundled in a cross from Harvey Barnes, via defender Gianluca Mancini.

The winner will play Feyenoord or Marseille in the final in Tirana, Albania on 25 May.

Kasper Schmeichel
'I don't play football to finish fourth, fifth or sixth' - Kasper Schmeichel

'It's about winning trophies'

The Europa Conference League may be the third tier of continental club competition behind the Champions League and Europa League, but it represents the Foxes' chance of a first piece of European silverware.

"It's a European trophy," Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said. "Every one is important, every competition you can win is important. I don't play football to finish fourth, fifth or sixth. You do it for the occasions regardless of competitions.

"It's about winning trophies. That's what fans and players look back on, those moments when you got to lift trophies.

"The infrastructure of the club is in place to be successful. If we were to reach the final, that's sustained success over a period of time in terms of finals reached and trophies won."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th May 2022

As It Stands

