David Moyes' West Ham are two games from their first trophy in a generation - and a place in the Champions League

West Ham have no new injury concerns for their Europa League semi-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers must win in Germany on Thursday to have any chance of reaching a first European final since 1976 after losing their home leg 2-1 last week.

Centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, who has not played since November, is their only confirmed absentee.

"It will be a special game, it's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere," said Hammers defender Vladimir Coufal.

West Ham sit seventh in the Premier League and last won a major trophy in the 1980 FA Cup, making this a season-defining game.

Coufal continued: "We need to be ready for everything. We need to be careful of their counter-attacks and set-pieces.

"They have big quality in their crosses, so it will be a similar game to the one at London Stadium, but we know we need to win by more than one goal."

Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt a first-minute lead last week and, after Michail Antonio's equaliser, Daichi Kamada scored their winner.

A sell-out crowd of around 48,000 is expected for the game at Deutsche Bank Park.

Midfielder Jesper Lindstrom is a doubt with an injury but defender Martin Hinteregger is back from illness.

West Ham have reached a European final twice before - in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965 and 1976, winning the first one. Frankfurt won the 1980 Uefa Cup.

The winners of this tie face either Rangers or Leipzig in the final. The tournament victors qualify for next season's Champions League.

Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, whose side are 11th in the German league, said: "We should not be distracted by any Bundesliga result but approach the game for what it is - second leg in a European semi-final.

"We don't live in the past, we need to be fully focused.

"We expect a West Ham team that will try everything to win and reach the final. I told my players that our focus is to play to win. We will not attempt to manage any result."