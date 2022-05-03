Close menu
Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt20:00West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

David Moyes
David Moyes' West Ham are two games from their first trophy in a generation - and a place in the Champions League

West Ham have no new injury concerns for their Europa League semi-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers must win in Germany on Thursday to have any chance of reaching a first European final since 1976 after losing their home leg 2-1 last week.

Centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, who has not played since November, is their only confirmed absentee.

"It will be a special game, it's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere," said Hammers defender Vladimir Coufal.

West Ham sit seventh in the Premier League and last won a major trophy in the 1980 FA Cup, making this a season-defining game.

Coufal continued: "We need to be ready for everything. We need to be careful of their counter-attacks and set-pieces.

"They have big quality in their crosses, so it will be a similar game to the one at London Stadium, but we know we need to win by more than one goal."

Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt a first-minute lead last week and, after Michail Antonio's equaliser, Daichi Kamada scored their winner.

A sell-out crowd of around 48,000 is expected for the game at Deutsche Bank Park.

Midfielder Jesper Lindstrom is a doubt with an injury but defender Martin Hinteregger is back from illness.

West Ham have reached a European final twice before - in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965 and 1976, winning the first one. Frankfurt won the 1980 Uefa Cup.

The winners of this tie face either Rangers or Leipzig in the final. The tournament victors qualify for next season's Champions League.

Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, whose side are 11th in the German league, said: "We should not be distracted by any Bundesliga result but approach the game for what it is - second leg in a European semi-final.

"We don't live in the past, we need to be fully focused.

"We expect a West Ham team that will try everything to win and reach the final. I told my players that our focus is to play to win. We will not attempt to manage any result."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th May 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon65101651116
2Rangers62226518
3Sparta Prague621369-37
4Brøndby IF6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco633074312
2Real Sociedad62319639
3PSV Eindhoven62229818
4SK Sturm Graz6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartak Moscow6312109110
2Napoli63121510510
3Leicester6222121118
4Legia Warsaw6204411-76

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt6330106412
2Olympiakos63038719
3Fenerbahçe613278-16
4Royal Antwerp6123610-45

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray633073412
2Lazio62317349
3Marseille614167-17
4Lokomotiv Moscow602429-72

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade632164211
2Sporting Braga6312129310
3FC Midtjylland62317709
4Ludogorets602438-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411145913
2Real Betis63121212010
3Celtic63031315-29
4Ferencvárosi TC6105512-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6411113813
2Dinamo Zagreb631296310
3Rapid Vienna620449-56
4KRC Genk6123410-65
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories