Glentoran hit Linfield for six at Ashfield

Glentoran beat rivals Linfield 7-1 to maintain their unbeaten start to the Women's Premiership season.

Casey Howe, Makayla Mullholland, Lauren Wade, Jess Foy and Nadene Caldwell were all on target for the holders.

Caitlin McGuinness scored twice as Cliftonville joined the Glens on nine points with a 4-1 win over north Belfast rivals Crusaders Strikers.

Sion Swifts beat Mid Ulster 2-0 while Derry City and Lisburn drew 0-0 in Wednesday's fourth game.

At Ashfield, Glentoran underlined their title credentials with a thumping win over previously unbeaten Linfield.

After a tense opening 20 minutes, a devastating three-goal burst put Glentoran in control. Howe's cross deceived goalkeeper Lauren Currie and landed in the far corner on 22 minutes, and three minutes later Mullholland powered home a corner to double the Glens' advantage.

It was three a minute later when Northern Ireland winger Wade fired home from the edge of the box as the hosts began to dominate a Linfield side who lost 21-0 on aggregate across three matches against the Glens last season.

Foy converted from the penalty spot shortly before half-time when Megan Weatherall brought down Joely Andrews.

Billy Clarke's side continued where they left off after the restart when Wade slotted into the bottom corner, and on 54 minutes Caldwell knocked home Foy's delivery to make it six.

Keri Halliday fired wide as Linfield pressed forward, and Rachel McConnell converted a consolation on 70 minutes after Emma Higgins had saved Louise McFrederick's initial header.

Howe grabbed her second in the closing minutes to complete the rout as Glentoran made it four wins from four.

Cliftonville and Sion Swifts win

In the north Belfast derby at Solitude, Cliftonville came from a goal behind to stay top of the table on goal difference.

Amy McGivern gave Crusaders, without NI defender Julie Nelson, the lead in the second minute but McGuinness hit back for the Reds two minutes later.

Marissa Callaghan's penalty put the hosts ahead at the break and McGuinness extended Cliftonville's lead two minutes after half-time.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan netted a fourth from a free-kick in injury-time to round out a feisty second half.

Sion Swifts picked up their second successive victory with a 3-0 win over promoted Mid Ulster in Strabane. Cora Chambers opened the scoring on 20 minutes and Aimee Durn doubled the Swifts' lead before the break.

Naomi McLaughlin converted a late penalty as the Swifts eased to victory.

Lisburn collected their first-ever Women's Premiership points with an impressive goalless draw away to Derry City at the Brandywell.