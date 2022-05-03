Last updated on .From the section Crawley

John Yems was suspended indefinitely by Crawley on Saturday, 23 April

The Football Association is investigating allegations of discriminatory words and conduct by Crawley Town manager John Yems towards the League Two club's players.

The 62-year-old was suspended indefinitely last month following "serious and credible accusations".

Crawley said at the time that they were looking into the claims and would consider "further punitive action".

The FA has confirmed it is investigating the claims.

"We are aware of allegations made against Crawley manager John Yems," an FA spokesperson said.

"We are treating the allegations extremely seriously and are currently conducting an investigation into them.

"We cannot comment further until that has concluded."

The Daily Mail reported some of the detail of the allegations against Yems on Wednesday.

It included the use of discriminatory language towards black and Asian players at the club, and an allegation that the training ground was segregated.