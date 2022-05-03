Bournemouth have bounced back up to top flight after only two years in the Championship

Bournemouth's win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday saw them secure automatic promotion and a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Cherries spent five years in the top flight having achieved a first promotion to that level in 2015.

They were relegated in 2020 but find themselves on their way back up in Scott Parker's first year at the helm.

BBC Radio Solent spoke to players past and present and others associated with the club, to find out what promotion means.

Harry Redknapp, former Bournemouth manager 1983-1992:

"They went for it this year, they invested big in the team, they had a fantastic squad and Scott's got the best out of them as well. They've reached their goal and achieved Premier League football again, it's fantastic.

"You only have to look at Brentford last year. I felt last year Bournemouth should have got to the play-off final, they had every chance of getting promoted. They were very unlucky to get beat at Brentford - a dubious penalty, a sending off - and Brentford have done fantastic this year.

"I think they've got a squad there. Obviously they're going to bring a few players in, they've got to, they'll improve one or two. But they've also got some very, very exciting, fantastic players there at Bournemouth.

"A great challenge next year for so many of them to prove again that the Premier League is where they belong. There's so much to look forward to for everybody at the football club."

Lewis Cook, Bournemouth midfielder:

"Overall [I'm] just delighted for everyone; the staff, the players and the club and the fans. We had a tough game, we stuck to our game plan and we got the win.

"I always said in a few interviews going back to pre-season when I was injured, watching how hard they were working - that they were really working hard. The gaffer said that at half-time, that's why we do it and that's why it shows towards the end of the game, how fit we are. All those hard days for today.

"[I'm] Delighted for everyone and credit to the staff and the players.

"When [Parker] first came in everyone bought into him - a manager with a career that he had. The way he sets out his team and the way he speaks to us all is top, so I've really enjoyed this year especially coming back from an injury. Long may it continue."

Bournemouth have sat in the Championship automatic promotion places for the majority of this season

Nat Phillips, Bournemouth centre-back, on-loan from Liverpool:

"The day I came in we had that clear goal of achieving promotion and we've done that, so [I'm] delighted. It's a great night for me, definitely a career high. I've experienced one promotion before but I wasn't playing as regularly as I have done here.

"This is the first time where I've been playing week-in, week-out consistently and it's nice to finish it off with an achievement.

"I felt like even though [Nottingham Forest] had the opportunities and chances that they did, we knew they would have those moments. We knew the threats they had on the counter and their abilities on the counter. But in general, even despite those moments, I felt like we were in control of things. I wasn't worried, I didn't feel like the other players were as well.

"There were a few moments of shakiness and nerves sometimes on the turnovers and transitions but as the game went on I felt like we started to control it more. I felt like they probably got a little bit tired and ran out of ideas because we were managing the counter attacks so well."

Marc Pugh, former Bournemouth winger 2010-2019:

"There was a lot of pressure on them this year, especially from where they've been. They invested in January, they brought in some really good players to add to the squad and Kieffer Moore showed his worth.

"Back when I was playing we didn't have as much pressure because there wasn't the financial backing they have now.

"[I'm] Just absolutely chuffed to bits for the fans. They deserve that for everything they've been through in the past. It's been a rollercoaster and I'm sure they'll be buzzing to see some world-class players again next season, the likes of Liverpool, [Manchester] City and testing themselves against the best."

Brett Pitman, former Bournemouth forward, 2005-2010 and 2013-2015:

"They work hard, are organised, it looks like they've got a real togetherness and the secret is they've got good players for the level.

"I don't think we can hide behind the fact that the Bournemouth squad is among the best squads in that league, along with Fulham, and that's why both of them have gone up.

"You need a lot of luck along the way, you need a lot of hard work a lot of organisation, but I think they will have finished where they deserved to finish."