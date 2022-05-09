Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany are the holders of the Women's Under-17 European Championships and are the most successful country having won seven of the 12 tournaments

Watch live BBC TV coverage of both the men's and women's Under-17 European Championships as football's future superstars aim for European Championship glory.

In the men's tournament, Scotland are flying the flag for Great Britain in Israel, and BBC Sport has all their group games as well as all the matches in the knockout stages.

In the women's tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, no home nations qualified but BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of both semi-finals and the final.

All matches will be shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Women's U17s

Thursday, 12 May

Semi-final 1 - 12:50-15:00

Semi-final 2 - 18:50-21:00

Sunday, 15 May

Final - 18:50-21:00

Men's U17s

Tuesday, 17 May

Scotland v Portugal - 17:50-20:00

Friday, 20 May

Denmark v Scotland - 12:20-14:30

Monday, 23 May

Sweden v Scotland - 17:50-20:00

Wednesday, 25 May

Quarter-final 1 - 1520-1730

Quarter-final 2 - 1750-2000

Thursday, 26 May

Quarter-final 3 - 15:20-17:30

Quarter-final 4 - 17:50-20:00

Sunday, 29 May

Semi-final 1 - 15:20-17:30

Semi-final 2 - 18:50-21:00

Wednesday, 1 June

Final - 16:50-19:00

*All times are BST.

Catch-up

You can view all BBC TV broadcasts as well as listen to radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.