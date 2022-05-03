Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland's rearranged Women's World Cup qualifier away to Ukraine on 24 June will take place in Poland.

Kick-off for the match at Stadion Miejski in Rzeszow is to be confirmed.

The game was originally supposed to be played in Ukraine on 8 April but was postponed following Russia's invasion.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side are second in Group B, a point ahead of Hungary with both teams still having two qualifiers to play, while Ukraine are six adrift with four matches remaining.

Finishing second will secure a play-off place for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Hungary's match away to Ukraine on 28 June will also take place at Stadion Miejski.

Scotland - who drew 1-1 with Ukraine at Hampden in November - finish away to Faroe Islands on 6 September, four days after Hungary complete their campaign away to group winners Spain.