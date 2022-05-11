Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Twelve of Christian Pulisic's 19 Premier League goals were scored away from home (63%)

Leeds United remain in the Premier League relegation zone with two games to go after losing to Chelsea, who are closing in on sealing a Champions League spot.

Mason Mount scored the game's opening goal with a lovely first-time effort from outside the box from Reece James' cut-back at the end of a nice passing move.

United had Daniel James sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Mateo Kovacic, who had to be replaced. They later became the first team to ever receive 100 yellow or red cards in a Premier League season.

Christian Pulisic slotted Mount's pass into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Romelu Lukaku - who earlier had a goal disallowed - scored the third goal that the Blues' dominance deserved as he took his time to hold off three defenders and smash home.

Leeds offered very little and their hopes of staying up are out of their hands. They are behind 17th-placed Burnley on goal difference but the Clarets have a game in hand.

Chelsea only need to beat one of Leicester or Watford - or hope Tottenham do not win all three remaining games - to clinch a place in next season's Champions League. But for now their focus turns to Saturday's FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Is the end nigh for Leeds?

Leeds replacing their legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch in February has brought no real upturn in fortunes.

Ill-discipline cost them again with James shown a fully-deserved red card for a bad foul on Kovacic - who was booed by home fans as he limped off to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. That was their third red of the season (on top of a record 97 yellows) and their second in four days following Luke Ayling's dismissal in their defeat by Arsenal.

Leeds now need to get something from games with Brighton and Brentford - without Ayling or James - and hope Burnley or Everton slip up above them.

They may be without Jack Harrison too, whose first-half knock added to the injury woes which have plagued their season.

Leeds have conceded 37 goals in their home league games this season, their second worst ever record in a top-flight campaign.

They could perhaps deal with those struggles better if they were scoring more goals - but they only had five shots at Elland Road, none on target.

Job almost done for Chelsea

Chelsea, who have been comfortable in third place for most of the season, looked to be cruising towards the Champions League places but a run of three games without a win might have seen a tiny bit of doubt creep in.

They could be guaranteed a top-four place by the time they go to Wembley on Saturday if Spurs do not beat Arsenal on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel's side were deserved winners and could have scored more, with Lukaku having six shots alone.

The Belgian continued his revival with his third goal in two Premier League games. He had only netted four in his first 22.

In Mount - involved in the first two goals - Chelsea have a star. With 11 goals and 10 assists he is only the fifth (and youngest) Chelsea player to reach double figures in both in a Premier League season, after Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Juan Mata and Eden Hazard.

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Leeds United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 4.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 4.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 4.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 4.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 4.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Bate Average rating 4.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 4.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 3.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 4.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 4.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 3.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 3.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 7.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 6.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 8.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 6.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 6.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

31 Sarr Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 36,549 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Liam Cooper. Post update Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea). Post update Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a corner. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Diego Llorente. Post update Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea). Post update Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea). Post update Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United). Post update Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a fast break. Post update Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a cross. Post update Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea). Post update Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech. Post update Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

