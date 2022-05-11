Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United0ChelseaChelsea3

Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea: Blues close in on Champions League and leave Whites in bottom three

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments170

Christian Pulisic
Twelve of Christian Pulisic's 19 Premier League goals were scored away from home (63%)

Leeds United remain in the Premier League relegation zone with two games to go after losing to Chelsea, who are closing in on sealing a Champions League spot.

Mason Mount scored the game's opening goal with a lovely first-time effort from outside the box from Reece James' cut-back at the end of a nice passing move.

United had Daniel James sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Mateo Kovacic, who had to be replaced. They later became the first team to ever receive 100 yellow or red cards in a Premier League season.

Christian Pulisic slotted Mount's pass into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Romelu Lukaku - who earlier had a goal disallowed - scored the third goal that the Blues' dominance deserved as he took his time to hold off three defenders and smash home.

Leeds offered very little and their hopes of staying up are out of their hands. They are behind 17th-placed Burnley on goal difference but the Clarets have a game in hand.

Chelsea only need to beat one of Leicester or Watford - or hope Tottenham do not win all three remaining games - to clinch a place in next season's Champions League. But for now their focus turns to Saturday's FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Is the end nigh for Leeds?

Leeds replacing their legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch in February has brought no real upturn in fortunes.

Ill-discipline cost them again with James shown a fully-deserved red card for a bad foul on Kovacic - who was booed by home fans as he limped off to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. That was their third red of the season (on top of a record 97 yellows) and their second in four days following Luke Ayling's dismissal in their defeat by Arsenal.

Leeds now need to get something from games with Brighton and Brentford - without Ayling or James - and hope Burnley or Everton slip up above them.

They may be without Jack Harrison too, whose first-half knock added to the injury woes which have plagued their season.

Leeds have conceded 37 goals in their home league games this season, their second worst ever record in a top-flight campaign.

They could perhaps deal with those struggles better if they were scoring more goals - but they only had five shots at Elland Road, none on target.

Job almost done for Chelsea

Chelsea, who have been comfortable in third place for most of the season, looked to be cruising towards the Champions League places but a run of three games without a win might have seen a tiny bit of doubt creep in.

They could be guaranteed a top-four place by the time they go to Wembley on Saturday if Spurs do not beat Arsenal on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel's side were deserved winners and could have scored more, with Lukaku having six shots alone.

The Belgian continued his revival with his third goal in two Premier League games. He had only netted four in his first 22.

In Mount - involved in the first two goals - Chelsea have a star. With 11 goals and 10 assists he is only the fifth (and youngest) Chelsea player to reach double figures in both in a Premier League season, after Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Juan Mata and Eden Hazard.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    4.57

  2. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    4.23

  3. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    4.22

  4. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    4.33

  5. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    4.09

  6. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    4.44

  7. Squad number26Player nameBate
    Average rating

    4.16

  8. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    4.28

  9. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    3.63

  10. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    4.00

  11. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    4.01

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    3.79

  2. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    3.75

  3. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    3.52

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.63

  3. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    6.20

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.50

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.25

  6. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.52

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    6.38

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    8.08

  10. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    6.99

  11. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    6.92

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.66

  2. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.75

  3. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.51

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 5Koch
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 21Struijk
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 43mins
  • 26BateSubstituted forKlichat 59'minutes
  • 10RaphinhaSubstituted forGelhardtat 78'minutes
  • 20JamesBooked at 24mins
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forFirpoat 37'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 13Klaesson
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich
  • 46Shackleton
  • 63Gray

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 4Christensen
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24JamesSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 78'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 30'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 19Mount
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forZiyechat 78'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 11Werner
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 29Havertz
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
36,549

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Liam Cooper.

  4. Post update

    Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

  5. Post update

    Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

170 comments

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 21:28

    Yes I know you hate Chelsea, but how can any Leeds fan disagree that the James tackle on Kovacic was not worthy of a Red Card? The lot that were sitting behind the Dug Outs really showed up your club tonight. Support and passion are all part of the game, but tonight I feel you over stepped the line

    • Reply posted by YvesCFC, today at 21:32

      YvesCFC replied:
      It's Leeds, what do you expect.

  • Comment posted by Olympian, today at 21:27

    A record 100 cards & another red for another disgraceful challenge. Can’t wait for the Leeds fans’ defence of this one…

    • Reply posted by davet, today at 21:30

      davet replied:
      There isn't one. Some of our players are a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 21:30

    Goodbye, good riddance to Dirty Leeds

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 21:35

      chelseadad replied:
      Yes, what a bunch of neanderthals & I'm mot talking about the fans

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 21:30

    Embarrassing performance, pathetic discipline. Going down and we deserve it.

    • Reply posted by mywifeistremendous, today at 21:37

      mywifeistremendous replied:
      Mot Sadly you’re right I’m fuming

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 21:27

    Is this goodbye to the Prem ?

    • Reply posted by majorblink, today at 21:32

      majorblink replied:
      Yes. It's crazy playing when, fighting relegation, players gift the opposition by getting sent off.

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 21:30

    If anyone is looking for the reason Leeds are where they are, look no further than Victor Orta’s shocking recruitment : Dan James (£26m), Firpo (£13m), Harrison (£12m), Rodrigo (£27m), Llorente (£18m), Costa (16m), Koch (12m). You would be lucky to get near half their transfer value back on these players – all signed in the last two years. Bielsa worked a miracle to get Leeds in the Premiership

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 21:36

      aj replied:
      Disagree on Harrison, but the rest is spot on. Orta is supposed to be something special - but such a bad success rate for many of us would see us out of a job. Andrea’s gamble to get by has seriously back-fired and at this point in time I can’t see us winning any of our final games. If the club didn’t see this coming they are not ready for this level.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrick, today at 21:29

    Utterly useless.
    Bad ownership.
    Bad management.
    They deserve to go down.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 21:31

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Hey come on now, things aren’t THAT bad at Chelsea

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 21:31

    That red card was well deserved.

    Absolutely idiotic and desperate thing to do that only helps push Leeds into relegation.