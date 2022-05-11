Match ends, Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3.
Leeds United remain in the Premier League relegation zone with two games to go after losing to Chelsea, who are closing in on sealing a Champions League spot.
Mason Mount scored the game's opening goal with a lovely first-time effort from outside the box from Reece James' cut-back at the end of a nice passing move.
United had Daniel James sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Mateo Kovacic, who had to be replaced. They later became the first team to ever receive 100 yellow or red cards in a Premier League season.
Christian Pulisic slotted Mount's pass into the bottom corner from 20 yards.
Romelu Lukaku - who earlier had a goal disallowed - scored the third goal that the Blues' dominance deserved as he took his time to hold off three defenders and smash home.
Leeds offered very little and their hopes of staying up are out of their hands. They are behind 17th-placed Burnley on goal difference but the Clarets have a game in hand.
Chelsea only need to beat one of Leicester or Watford - or hope Tottenham do not win all three remaining games - to clinch a place in next season's Champions League. But for now their focus turns to Saturday's FA Cup final against Liverpool.
- Follow live text commentary of all Wednesday's games here
- Go straight to all the best Leeds United content
- Visit our Chelsea page
Is the end nigh for Leeds?
Leeds replacing their legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch in February has brought no real upturn in fortunes.
Ill-discipline cost them again with James shown a fully-deserved red card for a bad foul on Kovacic - who was booed by home fans as he limped off to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. That was their third red of the season (on top of a record 97 yellows) and their second in four days following Luke Ayling's dismissal in their defeat by Arsenal.
Leeds now need to get something from games with Brighton and Brentford - without Ayling or James - and hope Burnley or Everton slip up above them.
They may be without Jack Harrison too, whose first-half knock added to the injury woes which have plagued their season.
Leeds have conceded 37 goals in their home league games this season, their second worst ever record in a top-flight campaign.
They could perhaps deal with those struggles better if they were scoring more goals - but they only had five shots at Elland Road, none on target.
Job almost done for Chelsea
Chelsea, who have been comfortable in third place for most of the season, looked to be cruising towards the Champions League places but a run of three games without a win might have seen a tiny bit of doubt creep in.
They could be guaranteed a top-four place by the time they go to Wembley on Saturday if Spurs do not beat Arsenal on Thursday.
Thomas Tuchel's side were deserved winners and could have scored more, with Lukaku having six shots alone.
The Belgian continued his revival with his third goal in two Premier League games. He had only netted four in his first 22.
In Mount - involved in the first two goals - Chelsea have a star. With 11 goals and 10 assists he is only the fifth (and youngest) Chelsea player to reach double figures in both in a Premier League season, after Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Juan Mata and Eden Hazard.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number26Player nameBateAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
4.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
3.52
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
6.92
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.51
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 5Koch
- 14Llorente
- 6Cooper
- 21Struijk
- 23PhillipsBooked at 43mins
- 26BateSubstituted forKlichat 59'minutes
- 10RaphinhaSubstituted forGelhardtat 78'minutes
- 20JamesBooked at 24mins
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forFirpoat 37'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 3Firpo
- 13Klaesson
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
- 46Shackleton
- 63Gray
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 14Chalobah
- 4Christensen
- 2Rüdiger
- 24JamesSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 78'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 30'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 19Mount
- 10PulisicSubstituted forZiyechat 78'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 6Thiago Silva
- 11Werner
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 18Barkley
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 29Havertz
- 31Sarr
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 36,549
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Post update
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Post update
Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Post update
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).
Post update
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Post update
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Chelsea 3. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Bad ownership.
Bad management.
They deserve to go down.
Absolutely idiotic and desperate thing to do that only helps push Leeds into relegation.