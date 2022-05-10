Leeds United v Chelsea

Luke Ayling was sent off against Arsenal for a two-footed tackle on Gabriel Martinelli

TEAM NEWS

Leeds are without Luke Ayling for their remaining three fixtures following his red card against Arsenal.

This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford to return, but captain Liam Cooper may make his comeback from a knee injury.

Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante face fitness tests, but could be left out anyway with Saturday's FA Cup final in mind.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds were frantic and frenzied against Arsenal on Sunday, and it didn't help them very much.

They might have lost that game anyhow, but to be beaten the way they were was not a good sign for a team that is now in the thick of a relegation scrap.

Chelsea are not exactly in convincing form themselves. They threw away a 2-0 lead against Wolves on Saturday and are now looking over their shoulders at Arsenal and Spurs when they should already have their Champions League spot secured.

That doesn't really help Leeds much, to be honest, because instead of looking ahead to the FA Cup final this weekend, the Blues need to get something from this game.

Chelsea are far from reliable at the moment but they have got some excellent players in their side.

In among the hurly burly I am expecting from Leeds, enough of that Blues quality should shine through.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are without a win in the past seven meetings in all competitions since a 2-0 home victory in December 2002 (D2, L5).

Chelsea have won just five of their 46 league away matches at Leeds. That win rate of 11% is the lowest in their history against teams who they have played in at least 15 away league games.

The Blues have scored just three goals in their last 10 Premier League away games against Leeds. Their only victory in those matches came in April 2000 when Jon Harley scored the only goal.

Leeds United

Leeds are in the Premier League's bottom three for the first time since 30 October.

They have conceded 34 home league goals this season, their most in a season since they let in 41 in the Championship in 2011-12. In the top-flight, it's their third highest amount of home goals conceded in a campaign behind 1934-35 (35 goals) and 1959-60 (46).

The Whites have gone 10 top-flight matches without a clean sheet at home, their longest run since they conceded in 11 straight games between August and December 1966.

Their only defeat in their last 41 home league matches in the month of May came against Tottenham in May 1996.

They have lost all 11 league fixtures this season versus teams currently in the top six of the table, conceding 44 goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea have scored 70 league goals so far this season, which is their highest tally since their most recent title-winning campaign in 2016-17.

They have only conceded two first-half goals in their past 14 league matches, both of which came against Arsenal in April.

Thirteen of the last 15 goals they've conceded have come in the second half, while their overall tally of 71% of goals let in after half-time is their highest ratio in a Premier League campaign.

The Blues have dropped 20 points from winning positions this season, their most since letting 21 points slip in 2015-16 and the third highest in the top flight this campaign.

Against Wolves, Romelu Lukaku ended a run of 10 league appearances without a goal. He is now the club's leading goalscorer this season with 14 in all competitions.

