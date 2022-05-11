Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ricki Lamie's second half goal clinched a Europa Conference League place for Motherwell

Motherwell clinched a place in next season's Europa Conference League after they beat Hearts to ensure they can finish no lower than fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

They visit Celtic on Saturday as they scrap it out with Dundee United to finish fourth after winning back-to-back games for the first time since December.

Joe Efford struck early only for Hearts' Josh Ginnelly to level soon afterwards, but Ricki Lamie scored to spark joyous scenes in Lanarkshire.

For Hearts, it is a third game without a win, although third place has been assured for some time with one eye firmly on next weekend's Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

And they have further injury worries ahead of that game, with defender Toby Sibbick stretchered off after falling awkwardly.

Ross Stewart, deputising in the Hearts' goal for the rested Craig Gordon, could not have envisaged a worse start as Motherwell took the lead with their first chance.

Connor Shields latched onto Sean Goss weighted pass and his shot was parried by Stewart into the path of Efford, who had an easy finish.

However, that was to be the home side's only moment to cheer in the first half, with Hearts very much on top.

They levelled within six minutes when a poor headed clearance went straight to Ginnelly, who breezed past three claret and amber shirts and slotted in.

And he could have made it two moments later when Andy Halliday set him free, but this time goalkeeper Liam Kelly palmed his effort wide.

Liam Boyce and Peter Haring had shots saved as Hearts dominated, with Haring also heading over the bar.

But Motherwell were a different prospect after the break, helped by the half-time introduction of Kevin van Veen up front.

Efford should really put Motherwell in front again when Shields clipped a cross to him, but despite getting goal-side of the defender he nodded wide.

However, Fir Park came to life when Lamie powered them back in front. Haring made a hash of clearing a corner kick, directed it straight into the path of Lamie, who slammed the ball home from close range.

The game was punctured by stoppages, with half chances from Ginnelly and Ben Woodburn for Hearts as they threatened to derail the party, but Motherwell comfortably held on.

Man of the match - Connor Shields

Motherwell's Shields (right) put in a power of work and was excellent on the right-hand side

What did we learn?

Motherwell have had just three league wins in 2022, but that is enough to have them sitting fourth in the Premiership going into the final day of the season.

While that might look like an anomaly, it's a sign of something that has been an Achillies heel for everyone below the top three this season - the ability to put together a run of consistent results.

That two of Motherwell's wins have been in the past five days shows their ability to turn it on when it matters.

And it was also a fitting send off for St Mirren bound Keith Lasley, who said his Fir Park farewells after 21 years at the club as a player and coach over two spells.

Hearts, clearly, are more concerned with keeping themselves ticking over before next Saturday's showdown with Rangers.

With John Souttar and Craig Halkett nursing knocks, and Sibbick carried off in this one, manager Robbie Neilson will be a concerned man as he tries to steer the club to their first trophy in 10 years.

What did they say?

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I'm ecstatic. We had to change something at half-time otherwise the game would have ran away from us but the lads were absolutely superb in the second half.

"I always had belief that this group of players would come good and get over the line."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I thought we played really well at times but when you come to Motherwell you've got to deal with set plays, 90% of their goals come from set plays.

"We made changes but I still expect a Hearts team to come here and win the game. First half we did enough to win it but the second half we were nowhere near the levels we can hit."

What's next?

Motherwell complete their Premiership campaign away to Celtic on Saturday (12:15), while Hearts are at home to Rangers at the same time.

Player of the match Goss Sean Goss with an average of 7.02 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian Motherwell Avg Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 7.02 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.48 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 5.38 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 5.29 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 5.20 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 5.17 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 4.76 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 4.76 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 4.70 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 4.61 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 4.60 Squad number 20 Player name Efford Average rating 4.50 Squad number 32 Player name Nirennold Average rating 4.41 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 4.38 Squad number 11 Player name Shaw Average rating 4.31 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 3.84 Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 7.00 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 6.99 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 6.96 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 6.55 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 6.52 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 6.49 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.32 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 6.30 Squad number 15 Player name Moore Average rating 6.29 Squad number 20 Player name Simms Average rating 6.28 Squad number 21 Player name Sibbick Average rating 6.25 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.18 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 5.83 Squad number 48 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.62 Squad number 13 Player name Stewart Average rating 5.00 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 3.95