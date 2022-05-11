Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Follow live coverage from 19:00 BST
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|36
|28
|5
|3
|85
|21
|64
|89
|2
|Rangers
|36
|25
|8
|3
|73
|29
|44
|83
|3
|Hearts
|36
|17
|10
|9
|52
|39
|13
|61
|4
|Dundee Utd
|36
|11
|11
|14
|34
|42
|-8
|44
|5
|Motherwell
|36
|11
|10
|15
|40
|54
|-14
|43
|6
|Ross County
|36
|10
|11
|15
|45
|55
|-10
|41
|7
|Livingston
|36
|12
|9
|15
|39
|45
|-6
|45
|8
|Hibernian
|37
|10
|12
|15
|34
|42
|-8
|42
|9
|St Mirren
|36
|10
|12
|14
|33
|51
|-18
|42
|10
|Aberdeen
|36
|10
|10
|16
|41
|45
|-4
|40
|11
|St Johnstone
|36
|7
|11
|18
|23
|47
|-24
|32
|12
|Dundee
|37
|6
|11
|20
|33
|62
|-29
|29
Rangers could not "write a better script" after another incredible home display saw them past RB Leipzig and into the Europa League final, says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
With a top-six place secured and Ross County pursuing a first European adventure, how should Malky Mackay achievements be assessed given his controversial past?
Logan Hannah and Chloe Grant are the only all-female racing team in the UK, while Jodie Sloss has seen off competition from around the world to land a seat with McLaren.
BBC Sport Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English analyses the fall out of the final Old Firm match of the Scottish Premiership.
Robbie Neilson urges his Hearts players to "turn a good season into a great season" by lifting the Scottish Cup after a hard fought semi-final win over Edinburgh rivals Hibs.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland