Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Craig Johnston's goal was the difference between Montrose and Airdrieonians at Links Park

Montrose ended Airdrieonian's 20-game unbeaten league run and took a step towards the Scottish Championship with a narrow 1-0 win in their play-off semi-final first leg.

Craig Johnston's early strike gives Stewart Petrie's side the advantage before Saturday's return in Airdrie.

The winner will play either Queen's Park or Dunfermline Athletic, who play their first leg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dumbarton are on the verge of relegation to League 2.

Stevie Farrell's side - who finished ninth in League 1 - were beaten 4-1 by Edinburgh City, who finished fourth in the fourth tier.

Ouzy See and Gregor Buchanan's own goal put the capital club 2-0 up, before Ross McLean pulled a goal back for Dumbarton.

But See's second of the night and substitute John Robertson put Edinburgh City firmly in control of the tie with the return to come on Saturday in Dumbarton.

The winner of that encounter will face either Annan Athletic or Forfar Athletic for a place in League 1, with the Dumfries club holding a 1-0 lead after the first leg at Galabank.

Michael Garrity's controversial first-half header secured the win for Annan, as Forfar goalkeeper Marc McCallum and Gary Harkins were booked for their protests that the ball had gone out of play in the build up.