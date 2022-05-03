All the goals as Ports take slender first leg lead over Annagh

Portadown will take a one-goal lead back to Shamrock Park for Friday's second leg of the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off after beating Annagh United 3-2 at the at the BMG Arena.

The Ports took an early lead through Howard Beverland before goals from Lee Upton and Stephen Murray gave Ciaran McGurgan's Championship side a 2-1 half-time advantage.

Two quickfire goals midway through the second half, from Stephen Teggart and Billy Stedman, won it for the visitors.

The local rivals will meet again at Shamrock Park on Friday evening for the second leg, with a place in the Irish League's top flight at stake.

Paul Doolin's men went in front in the 13th minute through an unlikely source, defender Beverland getting on the end of a Craig Taylor free-kick to silence the large home crowd.

The hosts responded positively, however, and drew level in the 21st minute, Upton getting the vital touch after another Craig Taylor long throw had caused consternation in the visitors' defence.

Five minutes later and the Championship side were in front, thanks to a fine finish from former Ports striker Murray who rifled the ball past goalkeeper Jethren Barr from just inside the penalty area.

Portadown fought their way back into the game and went close on a number of occasions before half-time, Adam Salley squandering the best of the chances when he blasted wide of the Annagh goal when clean through in the 35th minute.

Salley again went close within minutes of the restart, heading wide from an Oisin Conaty cross as the visitors went in search of an equaliser.

The goal the Ports were desperately seeking duly arrived in the 71st minute, Stedman cutting in off the wing to set up Teggart, who coolly slipped the ball past Eoin Hughes in the Annagh goal.

Two minutes later and Portadown were back in front for the first time since the early stages, this time the impressive Stedman finishing off himself with a beautiful curled finish to make it 3-2.

Annagh battled gamely to the end but the Premiership side showed all their experience to see out the game and take a vital one-goal advantage back to Shamrock Park for Friday's eagerly anticipated second leg.