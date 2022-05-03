Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Korey Smith and Ben Hamer will leave Swansea City when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Midfielder Smith, 31, joined the Championship side from Bristol City in August 2020 and has made 36 appearances under Russell Martin this season.

Hamer, 34, started the season as first-choice goalkeeper having arrived from Huddersfield Town in January 2021.

But Andrew Fisher has claimed the number one jersey following his arrival from MK Dons last January.