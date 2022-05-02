Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Mark Robins has led Coventry to two promotions and the 2017 Checkatrade Trophy during his second spell in charge

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 52-year-old returned for a second spell in charge of the Sky Blues in 2017 and has led them from League Two back to the second tier.

Coventry are currently 11th in the table with one game to play and are poised for their highest finish in the league pyramid since 2006.

Robins said he was "delighted" to have signed a new deal.

"Together we have made huge progress over the last five years and we can be very proud of what we have achieved so far," he told the club website. external-link

"We are now a very competitive Championship side and we want to continue our development."

Robins, who started his managerial career at Rotherham and has also had spells with Barnsley, Huddersfield and Scunthorpe, has taken charge of 298 Coventry games, putting him third in the club's all-time list of managers.

Chief executive Dave Boddy added: "The progress which has been made at the club is clear to see and we look forward to this continuing under his excellent leadership.

"That Mark has committed to a new contract shows his clear affection for the club and its supporters, and the on-going commitment he has to continuing his great work here.

"We know fans will welcome this fantastic news and will be looking forward to more great memories being made under Mark's management."