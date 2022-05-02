Close menu

Jordan Houghton: Plymouth Argyle exercise option to keep midfielder

Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth midfielder Jordan Houghton
Jordan Houghton was sent off in first-half stoppage time of Saturday's defeat by MK Dons, with his side losing 3-0

Plymouth have exercised their option to keep midfielder Jordan Houghton at Home Park for a further 12 months.

The 26-year-old played 50 times this season but was sent off in Saturday's 5-0 thrashing by MK Dons as Argyle missed out on the League One play-offs.

Plymouth had already taken up their option to extend fellow midfielder Panutche Camara's contract.

Wing-back Ryan Law, 22, whose deal expires this summer, has been offered a new contract.

The club have also taken up the option to extend the contract of Brandon Pursall, 18, but fellow defender Ollie Tomlinson, 19, has been released.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC