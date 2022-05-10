Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The teams meet for the second leg on Friday

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Arbroath head into the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final all square after a goalless draw in the Highlands.

Dick Campbell's side had the better of the first-half opportunities but failed to adequately test keeper Mark Ridgers in the Inverness goal.

On-loan attacker Logan Chalmers rattled the crossbar in the first half in the closest attempt for the hosts, who dominated the second spell but could not find a way past Derek Gaston.

The decider will be played on Friday night at Gayfield, kicking off at 19:45 BST live on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport website & app.

Arbroath went into this contest energised, having had 10 days rest following their second-place finish in the Scottish Championship.

That break was telling in the first half, with Thomas O'Brien and the league's top scorer Michael McKenna both squandering chances to take the lead.

After half an hour, Inverness had yet to register a shot, but they came closest to opening the scoring when on-loan Dundee United attacker Chalmers' left-footed drive rasped off the crossbar.

The most exciting moment of the match at that point, it was a timely reminder for Arbroath that the Thistle still posed a threat.

The visitors then went up the pitch and Nicky Low's free-kick forced an excellent save from Ridgers.

The second half continued in much the same vein. Chalmers threatened again, continuing his good run of form, but when he was released on the right-hand side of the area he could only drag his shot wide.

The next Inverness effort was on target as Austin Samuels - who scored the winner in Inverness' quarter-final first-leg win over Partick Thistle last week - saw his hooked-half volley turned away by Gaston.

With 20 minutes to go, Inverness were in the ascendancy as Aaron Doran volleyed narrowly over, before Kirk Broadfoot nodded over from a yard out.

Ultimately, neither side could break through, though, and they head to the Angus coast with all to play for on Friday.