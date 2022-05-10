Close menu
Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-finals - 1st Leg
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0ArbroathArbroath0

Inverness CT 0-0 Arbroath: Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final first leg ends goalless

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

McKenna and Hamilton win the ball back for Arbroath
The teams meet for the second leg on Friday

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Arbroath head into the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final all square after a goalless draw in the Highlands.

Dick Campbell's side had the better of the first-half opportunities but failed to adequately test keeper Mark Ridgers in the Inverness goal.

On-loan attacker Logan Chalmers rattled the crossbar in the first half in the closest attempt for the hosts, who dominated the second spell but could not find a way past Derek Gaston.

The decider will be played on Friday night at Gayfield, kicking off at 19:45 BST live on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport website & app.

Arbroath went into this contest energised, having had 10 days rest following their second-place finish in the Scottish Championship.

That break was telling in the first half, with Thomas O'Brien and the league's top scorer Michael McKenna both squandering chances to take the lead.

After half an hour, Inverness had yet to register a shot, but they came closest to opening the scoring when on-loan Dundee United attacker Chalmers' left-footed drive rasped off the crossbar.

The most exciting moment of the match at that point, it was a timely reminder for Arbroath that the Thistle still posed a threat.

The visitors then went up the pitch and Nicky Low's free-kick forced an excellent save from Ridgers.

The second half continued in much the same vein. Chalmers threatened again, continuing his good run of form, but when he was released on the right-hand side of the area he could only drag his shot wide.

The next Inverness effort was on target as Austin Samuels - who scored the winner in Inverness' quarter-final first-leg win over Partick Thistle last week - saw his hooked-half volley turned away by Gaston.

With 20 minutes to go, Inverness were in the ascendancy as Aaron Doran volleyed narrowly over, before Kirk Broadfoot nodded over from a yard out.

Ultimately, neither side could break through, though, and they head to the Angus coast with all to play for on Friday.

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 39mins
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlearBooked at 65mins
  • 11SutherlandSubstituted forHarperat 71'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forDoranat 63'minutes
  • 17ChalmersSubstituted forHardyat 79'minutes
  • 24Samuels

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 10Doran
  • 18Allardice
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'BrienBooked at 58mins
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 6LowSubstituted forHendersonat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8McKenna
  • 28Craigen
  • 20HamiltonSubstituted forDonnellyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 19Wighton
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
2,201

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  4. Post update

    Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Liam Henderson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).

  8. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Inverness CT. Kirk Broadfoot tries a through ball, but Cameron Harper is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robbie Deas.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Carson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Jack Hamilton.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Liam Henderson replaces Nicky Low.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Arbroath. Nicky Low tries a through ball, but Michael McKenna is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  18. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Logan Chalmers.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).

