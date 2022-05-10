Match ends, Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 0.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Arbroath head into the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final all square after a goalless draw in the Highlands.
Dick Campbell's side had the better of the first-half opportunities but failed to adequately test keeper Mark Ridgers in the Inverness goal.
On-loan attacker Logan Chalmers rattled the crossbar in the first half in the closest attempt for the hosts, who dominated the second spell but could not find a way past Derek Gaston.
The decider will be played on Friday night at Gayfield, kicking off at 19:45 BST live on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport website & app.
Arbroath went into this contest energised, having had 10 days rest following their second-place finish in the Scottish Championship.
That break was telling in the first half, with Thomas O'Brien and the league's top scorer Michael McKenna both squandering chances to take the lead.
After half an hour, Inverness had yet to register a shot, but they came closest to opening the scoring when on-loan Dundee United attacker Chalmers' left-footed drive rasped off the crossbar.
The most exciting moment of the match at that point, it was a timely reminder for Arbroath that the Thistle still posed a threat.
The visitors then went up the pitch and Nicky Low's free-kick forced an excellent save from Ridgers.
The second half continued in much the same vein. Chalmers threatened again, continuing his good run of form, but when he was released on the right-hand side of the area he could only drag his shot wide.
The next Inverness effort was on target as Austin Samuels - who scored the winner in Inverness' quarter-final first-leg win over Partick Thistle last week - saw his hooked-half volley turned away by Gaston.
With 20 minutes to go, Inverness were in the ascendancy as Aaron Doran volleyed narrowly over, before Kirk Broadfoot nodded over from a yard out.
Ultimately, neither side could break through, though, and they head to the Angus coast with all to play for on Friday.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 6Devine
- 15BroadfootBooked at 39mins
- 5Deas
- 4Welsh
- 23McAlearBooked at 65mins
- 11SutherlandSubstituted forHarperat 71'minutes
- 9MckaySubstituted forDoranat 63'minutes
- 17ChalmersSubstituted forHardyat 79'minutes
- 24Samuels
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 10Doran
- 18Allardice
- 20Hardy
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'BrienBooked at 58mins
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 6LowSubstituted forHendersonat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8McKenna
- 28Craigen
- 20HamiltonSubstituted forDonnellyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 19Wighton
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 2,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 0.
Post update
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Post update
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Liam Henderson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).
Post update
Offside, Inverness CT. Kirk Broadfoot tries a through ball, but Cameron Harper is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robbie Deas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Carson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Jack Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Liam Henderson replaces Nicky Low.
Post update
Offside, Arbroath. Nicky Low tries a through ball, but Michael McKenna is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Post update
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Logan Chalmers.
Post update
Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).