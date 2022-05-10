Close menu
Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-finals - 1st Leg
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0ArbroathArbroath0

Inverness CT v Arbroath



Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 39mins
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlear
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9Mckay
  • 17Chalmers
  • 24Samuels

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 10Doran
  • 18Allardice
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 6Low
  • 8McKenna
  • 28Craigen
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 19Wighton
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  3. Booking

    Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Reece McAlear.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Austin Samuels.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Billy Mckay (Inverness CT).

  9. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Carson (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Welsh.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

  16. Post update

    Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

  20. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

