Inverness CT v Arbroath

Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 6Devine
- 15BroadfootBooked at 39mins
- 5Deas
- 4Welsh
- 23McAlear
- 11Sutherland
- 9Mckay
- 17Chalmers
- 24Samuels
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 10Doran
- 18Allardice
- 20Hardy
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 6Low
- 8McKenna
- 28Craigen
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 19Wighton
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT).
Post update
Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Reece McAlear.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Austin Samuels.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Post update
Foul by Billy Mckay (Inverness CT).
Post update
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Carson (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Welsh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Post update
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Post update
Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Post update
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.