Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0.
Inverness will play Arbroath in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final after completing an aggregate win against Partick Thistle.
Having won Tuesday's first leg 2-1, the Highlanders extended their advantage through Austin Samuels' fierce strike.
Brian Graham almost levelled on the night with a volley against the bar and a header that was superbly saved.
Kirk Broadfoot came close to netting Inverness' fourth goal in the tie when his second-half header was kept out.
Billy Dodds' side will host Arbroath in Tuesday's first leg, with the return at Gayfield next Friday. Both matches will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Though the hosts had threatened through Logan Chalmers and Robbie Deas, their opening goal came during Partick's best spell of the first half.
Robbie Crawford was unable to direct Scott Tiffoney's cross on target, Graham flashed a shot wide and Tiffoney was also off target.
Inverness scored with the same combination that gave them their winner at Firhill, Shane Sutherland providing the pass and Samuels the finish.
But the visitors could have cancelled that strike out with Graham's acrobatic volley rattling the frame of the goal and the striker then denied by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers' sharp reflexes.
Partick could not maintain that intensity in the second half and Broadfoot's header forced a brilliant block by Jamie Sneddon, who later denied Sutherland.
Inverness CT manager Billy Dodds: "It's a brilliant result. I'm so happy for the boys. I can't say I enjoyed the game, we weren't at our best. We're through and that's all that matters. It's a tremendous result to go through and have a crack at Arbroath. We deserved to go through over the piece."
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "The three goals we lost over the tie all came from our errors. We made five or six really decent opportunities. There's a reset now because we know we've got a nucleus of a team good enough to challenge to win this league. I'd wish Inverness good luck in the semi-final."
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8CarsonBooked at 61mins
- 15Broadfoot
- 6DevineBooked at 89mins
- 5Deas
- 4Welsh
- 23McAlearBooked at 88minsSubstituted forHydeat 90+2'minutes
- 11SutherlandSubstituted forAllardiceat 90+2'minutes
- 24SamuelsSubstituted forDoranat 66'minutes
- 17ChalmersSubstituted forHarperat 66'minutes
- 9MckaySubstituted forHardyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 10Doran
- 18Allardice
- 20Hardy
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sneddon
- 2Foster
- 18Akinola
- 3HoltSubstituted forBellat 66'minutes
- 33Hendrie
- 22CrawfordSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 8BanniganSubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
- 9GrahamSubstituted forAlegríaat 66'minutes
- 7Tiffoney
Substitutes
- 6Turner
- 10Jakubiak
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 16McKenna
- 17Murray
- 25Alegría
- 30Stanway
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0.
Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Reece McAlear.
Substitution, Inverness CT. Scott Allardice replaces Shane Sutherland.
Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Turner with a cross following a set piece situation.
Danny Devine (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Attempt blocked. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Harper with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie Sneddon.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Harper with a cross.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Richard Foster.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Robbie Crawford.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sean Welsh.
Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Billy Mckay.
Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.