Scottish Premiership - Play-off Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Inverness CT 1-0 Partick Thistle (agg 3-1): Billy Dodds' side set up play-off with Arbroath

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Inverness will play Arbroath in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final after completing an aggregate win against Partick Thistle.

Having won Tuesday's first leg 2-1, the Highlanders extended their advantage through Austin Samuels' fierce strike.

Brian Graham almost levelled on the night with a volley against the bar and a header that was superbly saved.

Kirk Broadfoot came close to netting Inverness' fourth goal in the tie when his second-half header was kept out.

Billy Dodds' side will host Arbroath in Tuesday's first leg, with the return at Gayfield next Friday. Both matches will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Though the hosts had threatened through Logan Chalmers and Robbie Deas, their opening goal came during Partick's best spell of the first half.

Robbie Crawford was unable to direct Scott Tiffoney's cross on target, Graham flashed a shot wide and Tiffoney was also off target.

Inverness scored with the same combination that gave them their winner at Firhill, Shane Sutherland providing the pass and Samuels the finish.

But the visitors could have cancelled that strike out with Graham's acrobatic volley rattling the frame of the goal and the striker then denied by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers' sharp reflexes.

Partick could not maintain that intensity in the second half and Broadfoot's header forced a brilliant block by Jamie Sneddon, who later denied Sutherland.

Inverness CT manager Billy Dodds: "It's a brilliant result. I'm so happy for the boys. I can't say I enjoyed the game, we weren't at our best. We're through and that's all that matters. It's a tremendous result to go through and have a crack at Arbroath. We deserved to go through over the piece."

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "The three goals we lost over the tie all came from our errors. We made five or six really decent opportunities. There's a reset now because we know we've got a nucleus of a team good enough to challenge to win this league. I'd wish Inverness good luck in the semi-final."

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8CarsonBooked at 61mins
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6DevineBooked at 89mins
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlearBooked at 88minsSubstituted forHydeat 90+2'minutes
  • 11SutherlandSubstituted forAllardiceat 90+2'minutes
  • 24SamuelsSubstituted forDoranat 66'minutes
  • 17ChalmersSubstituted forHarperat 66'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forHardyat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 10Doran
  • 18Allardice
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Foster
  • 18Akinola
  • 3HoltSubstituted forBellat 66'minutes
  • 33Hendrie
  • 22CrawfordSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
  • 23Docherty
  • 8BanniganSubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forAlegríaat 66'minutes
  • 7Tiffoney

Substitutes

  • 6Turner
  • 10Jakubiak
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Murray
  • 25Alegría
  • 30Stanway
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Reece McAlear.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Scott Allardice replaces Shane Sutherland.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Turner with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Danny Devine (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  9. Booking

    Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Harper with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie Sneddon.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Harper with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Richard Foster.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Robbie Crawford.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sean Welsh.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Billy Mckay.

  20. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

