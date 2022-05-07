Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Menu
More
Search BBC
Search BBC
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Close menu
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scotland
SAT 07 May 2022
Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
15:00
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
Venue:
East End Park
Dunfermline Athletic v Queen's Park (agg 0-0)
Last updated on
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
.
From the section
Scottish
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 7th May 2022
Airdrieonians
Airdrieonians
15:00
Montrose
Montrose
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
15:00
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
View all
Scottish Championship scores
Top Stories
Watch: Challenge Cup semis - Wigan v St Helens & Huddersfield v Hull KR
Live
Live
From the section
Rugby League
Scottish Premiership: Eight teams in action after Celtic effectively seal title
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Premier League: Six games, including Liverpool v Tottenham
Live
Live
From the section
Football