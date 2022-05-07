Close menu
Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00MontroseMontrose
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Montrose (agg 0-1)

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Currie
  • 6Fordyce
  • 9Gallagher
  • 8Agnew
  • 3Paterson
  • 11Smith
  • 7McCabe
  • 24McGill
  • 10Easton
  • 20MacDonald
  • 21Frizzell

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 13Afolabi
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 16Watson
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 23McGill
  • 25Devenny

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Webster
  • 6Masson
  • 14Dillon
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 22Cameron
  • 12Gardyne
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 3Steeves
  • 16Johnston
  • 10Milne

Substitutes

  • 8Watson
  • 11Lyons
  • 15Whatley
  • 17Quinn
  • 18Simpson
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21McFarlane
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Alan Newlands

