Bournemouth's Wales winger David Brooks says he has recovered from cancer.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October and has not played for the Cherries since.

"I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free," Brooks said.

"Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times."

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, an important part of the immune system.

At the time of his diagnosis, Brooks paid particular thanks to the Wales medical team whose "swift attention" had helped detect the illness while he was on international duty for their World Cup qualifiers.

Brooks, who has been capped 21 times and made three appearances for Wales at Euro 2020, last played in Bournemouth's goalless draw against Peterborough on 29 September, when he came off after 69 minutes.

The former Sheffield United player also thanked the medical team that had been treating him and now hopes to get back to playing.

"I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career," he added in a post on social media.

"The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not too distant future."