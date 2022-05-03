Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will take a slender lead into the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final after Shane Sutherland inspired a comeback win against Partick Thistle.

Sutherland pounced to equalise after Billy Mckay's shot was spilled, and then put in a brilliant cross for Austin Samuels to tap home the winner with eight minutes left.

Robbie Crawford had put Partick Thistle in front but it is Inverness who are in pole position to face Arbroath next.

Ian McCall's side seemed in the ascendancy after Brian Graham's slick reverse pass teed up Crawford to fire home his first goal for four years after 54 minutes, but in-form Caley Thistle turned the tide.

Having struggled to trouble goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon for the first 69 minutes, Mckay's shot from the edge of the box forced an error and Sutherland - who got the benefit of a marginal offside call - followed in to level.

In an end-to-end match, the home side had a huge chance to take the lead when substitute Juan Alegria latched on to a terrible back pass from Inverness defender David Carson, but the Rangers loanee fired over the bar.

It proved to be a costly miss as Inverness - who finished one place above their opponents in the regular season - soon went up the other end of the pitch, where Sutherland floated in an inch-perfect cross for Samuels to side-foot beyond Sneddon.

The tie remains finely poised with the return in Inverness to come on Friday, but Billy Dodds' side hold the momentum as well as the scoreline advantage after an impressive turnaround.