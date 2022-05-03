Close menu
Scottish Premiership - Play-off Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2

Partick Thistle 1-2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Highland side secure comeback win in play-off first leg

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will take a slender lead into the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final after Shane Sutherland inspired a comeback win against Partick Thistle.

Sutherland pounced to equalise after Billy Mckay's shot was spilled, and then put in a brilliant cross for Austin Samuels to tap home the winner with eight minutes left.

Robbie Crawford had put Partick Thistle in front but it is Inverness who are in pole position to face Arbroath next.

Ian McCall's side seemed in the ascendancy after Brian Graham's slick reverse pass teed up Crawford to fire home his first goal for four years after 54 minutes, but in-form Caley Thistle turned the tide.

Having struggled to trouble goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon for the first 69 minutes, Mckay's shot from the edge of the box forced an error and Sutherland - who got the benefit of a marginal offside call - followed in to level.

In an end-to-end match, the home side had a huge chance to take the lead when substitute Juan Alegria latched on to a terrible back pass from Inverness defender David Carson, but the Rangers loanee fired over the bar.

It proved to be a costly miss as Inverness - who finished one place above their opponents in the regular season - soon went up the other end of the pitch, where Sutherland floated in an inch-perfect cross for Samuels to side-foot beyond Sneddon.

The tie remains finely poised with the return in Inverness to come on Friday, but Billy Dodds' side hold the momentum as well as the scoreline advantage after an impressive turnaround.

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 18Akinola
  • 3Holt
  • 33HendrieBooked at 40mins
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 10JakubiakSubstituted forAlegríaat 74'minutes
  • 9GrahamBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
  • 7Tiffoney

Substitutes

  • 2Foster
  • 11Smith
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 25Alegría
  • 30Stanway

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlear
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14WalshSubstituted forHydeat 19'minutesSubstituted forSamuelsat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17ChalmersBooked at 49minsSubstituted forHarperat 75'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forHardyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 18Allardice
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
2,919

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.

  3. Booking

    Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Harper (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Tiffoney.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cammy Smith replaces Brian Graham.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper tries a through ball, but Sean Welsh is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Partick Thistle. Brian Graham tries a through ball, but Juan Alegría is caught offside.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shane Sutherland with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Reece McAlear (Inverness CT).

  19. Post update

    Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

