Rangers and Celtic both had B sides in the Lowland League this season

Lowland League clubs are considering a restructure to allow three 'B' sides to enter the division next season.

Celtic and Rangers both had colt teams in the fifth tier this term in what was billed as a one-season only arrangement.

However, in April Lowland League clubs voted 11-4 in favour of allowing guest sides to continue.

Hearts were one of the sides considering applying to have a 'B' side in the league.

Currently, rules only allow for the Lowland League to have 18 teams with 16 regular clubs and Old Firm colt sides making up the numbers during the last campaign.

The Scottish Lowland Football League Board say they are consulting with clubs about changing that to allow a third colt team, but stressed guest clubs would not be eligible for promotion and would not impede the ability of others to be promoted to or relegated from the division.

Both Celtic and Rangers paid a fee to the league for entering teams this season, and a sum of £40,000 for participation next term is one of the likely requirements for guest clubs.

Bonnyrigg Rose - who were one of four clubs to vote against the inclusion of guest sides - finished as champions this season and will play Cowdenbeath for a place in the SPFL, with Rangers B 14 points behind in second and Celtic B third on goal difference.