Raith Rovers missed out on the play-offs but won the SPFL Trust Trophy under John McGlynn this season

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is to leave the club when his contract ends this month amid links with the vacant Falkirk job.

McGlynn guided Rovers to fifth in the Scottish Championship, missing out on the play-offs by two points.

The Fife side also won the SPFL Trust Trophy but slipped out of promotion contention after the controversial signing of David Goodwillie.

It has been reported external-link McGlynn will take over League 1 side Falkirk.

The Bairns finished sixth despite being one of the few full-time clubs in the third tier, with Martin Rennie leaving his post in April after four months.

McGlynn took charge of Raith for the second time in 2018, leading them to promotion to the Championship and a third-place finish last season before defeat to Dundee in the play-offs.

His assistant Paul Smith will also depart the club later this month.

"We offer of thanks to John and Paul for their service to the club, and salute their achievements since returning to Stark's Park in September 2018," the Kirkcaldy club said in a statement.

"The board can also confirm that we will be actively looking to appoint a new management team to take the club forward, and will be starting the recruitment process with immediate effect."