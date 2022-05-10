Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Innes Murray celebrates giving City the lead

Edinburgh City take a two-goal lead into the second leg of the Scottish League 1 play-off final after defeating Annan Athletic.

On-loan Hibernian youngster Innes Murray gave the hosts the lead with a beautiful dink just after half-time, after Cammy Logan's inch-perfect pass.

Ryan Shanley doubled the advantage just after the hour mark with a delightful free-kick, curled into the top corner.

Having finished fourth in League 2, City are looking to complete an unlikely quest for promotion having already relegated Dumbarton.

The sides meet again at Galabank on Friday at 19:30 BST in the second leg, live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website and app.