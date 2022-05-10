Match ends, Edinburgh City 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Edinburgh City take a two-goal lead into the second leg of the Scottish League 1 play-off final after defeating Annan Athletic.
On-loan Hibernian youngster Innes Murray gave the hosts the lead with a beautiful dink just after half-time, after Cammy Logan's inch-perfect pass.
Ryan Shanley doubled the advantage just after the hour mark with a delightful free-kick, curled into the top corner.
Having finished fourth in League 2, City are looking to complete an unlikely quest for promotion having already relegated Dumbarton.
The sides meet again at Galabank on Friday at 19:30 BST in the second leg, live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website and app.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Schwake
- 4Hamilton
- 29Travis
- 3McIntyre
- 15Logan
- 23Murray
- 8Tapping
- 30Crane
- 10HandlingSubstituted forJardineat 64'minutes
- 9See
- 19ShanleyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jardine
- 7McDonald
- 11Boyle
- 12Berry
- 17Mitchell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
- 26Robertson
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Hooper
- 6Clark
- 3Lowdon
- 11Smith
- 8Docherty
- 4MoxonBooked at 52mins
- 10Goss
- 7Wallace
- 9GarritySubstituted forJohnstonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Steele
- 15Fleming
- 16Johnston
- 17McCartney
- 18Swinglehurst
- 19Murphy
- 20McMenamin
- 21Douglas
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,008
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian Schwake.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Logan.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Robertson replaces Ryan Shanley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ouzy See.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.