Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City2Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Edinburgh City 2-0 Annan Athletic: Capital side favourites to claim League 1 promotion

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Innes Murray celebrates giving City the lead
Edinburgh City take a two-goal lead into the second leg of the Scottish League 1 play-off final after defeating Annan Athletic.

On-loan Hibernian youngster Innes Murray gave the hosts the lead with a beautiful dink just after half-time, after Cammy Logan's inch-perfect pass.

Ryan Shanley doubled the advantage just after the hour mark with a delightful free-kick, curled into the top corner.

Having finished fourth in League 2, City are looking to complete an unlikely quest for promotion having already relegated Dumbarton.

The sides meet again at Galabank on Friday at 19:30 BST in the second leg, live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website and app.

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4Hamilton
  • 29Travis
  • 3McIntyre
  • 15Logan
  • 23Murray
  • 8Tapping
  • 30Crane
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forJardineat 64'minutes
  • 9See
  • 19ShanleyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jardine
  • 7McDonald
  • 11Boyle
  • 12Berry
  • 17Mitchell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
  • 26Robertson

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Clark
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Smith
  • 8Docherty
  • 4MoxonBooked at 52mins
  • 10Goss
  • 7Wallace
  • 9GarritySubstituted forJohnstonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Steele
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Johnston
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Swinglehurst
  • 19Murphy
  • 20McMenamin
  • 21Douglas
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
1,008

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Edinburgh City 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian Schwake.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Logan.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Robertson replaces Ryan Shanley.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Michael Travis.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ouzy See.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

