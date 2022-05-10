Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Schwake
- 4Hamilton
- 29Travis
- 3McIntyre
- 15Logan
- 23Murray
- 8Tapping
- 30Crane
- 10Handling
- 9See
- 19Shanley
Substitutes
- 6Jardine
- 7McDonald
- 11Boyle
- 12Berry
- 17Mitchell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
- 26Robertson
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Hooper
- 6Clark
- 3Lowdon
- 11Smith
- 8Docherty
- 4Moxon
- 10Goss
- 7Wallace
- 9Garrity
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Steele
- 15Fleming
- 16Johnston
- 17McCartney
- 18Swinglehurst
- 19Murphy
- 20McMenamin
- 21Douglas
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Michael Garrity.
Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.