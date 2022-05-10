Close menu
Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4Hamilton
  • 29Travis
  • 3McIntyre
  • 15Logan
  • 23Murray
  • 8Tapping
  • 30Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 9See
  • 19Shanley

Substitutes

  • 6Jardine
  • 7McDonald
  • 11Boyle
  • 12Berry
  • 17Mitchell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
  • 26Robertson

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Clark
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Smith
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Moxon
  • 10Goss
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Garrity

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Steele
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Johnston
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Swinglehurst
  • 19Murphy
  • 20McMenamin
  • 21Douglas
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  2. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).

  5. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).

  7. Post update

    Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).

  9. Post update

    Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Michael Garrity.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

  16. Post update

    Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories