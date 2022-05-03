Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City winning Champions League would change perspective of club
Winning the Champions League would change how people view Manchester City, says midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.
City have not won the competition despite spending more than £1bn and lifting 16 trophies since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.
Pep Guardiola's side have a 4-3 lead against Real Madrid heading into the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.
"I think it would change the perspective from outside," De Bruyne said.
"We have not won it but winning it would change that little narrative."
Following their defeat by Chelsea last year, City could make their second successive final if they get past the Spanish champions.
"The fact we've been fighting for numerous years and getting to the latter stages means we've been doing really well," Belgium midfielder De Bruyne added.
"It's a cup competition and the quality is very high so it's very difficult to win it."
Manager Guardiola has previously said he needs to win the competition with City otherwise his time at the club will be judged as a "failure"..
