Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City winning Champions League would change perspective of club

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne gave Manchester City the lead after two minutes in their semi-final first leg against Real Madrid

Winning the Champions League would change how people view Manchester City, says midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

City have not won the competition despite spending more than £1bn and lifting 16 trophies since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Pep Guardiola's side have a 4-3 lead against Real Madrid heading into the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

"I think it would change the perspective from outside," De Bruyne said.

"We have not won it but winning it would change that little narrative."

Following their defeat by Chelsea last year, City could make their second successive final if they get past the Spanish champions.

"The fact we've been fighting for numerous years and getting to the latter stages means we've been doing really well," Belgium midfielder De Bruyne added.

"It's a cup competition and the quality is very high so it's very difficult to win it."

Manager Guardiola has previously said he needs to win the competition with City otherwise his time at the club will be judged as a "failure"..

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 15:19

    Man City will always be known as a club that attracts players with money, rather than the badge.

  • Comment posted by Lukas, today at 15:19

    Yes, instead of being a blood money club that condones:
    the abductions, torture and murder of human rights and democracy campaigners
    modern slavery and appalling work conditions for foreign workers
    treating women like dogs
    executing gay people

    You'll be a club that has bought a European championship for 1.7billion, plus the above.

    Enjoy your blood money, Kevin.

  • Comment posted by Mark1960, today at 15:18

    Interesting viewpoint about changing perceptions, as a lifelong Chelsea fan, I understand what investment can do to both the success and perception of the club. Either way, just want to see another all English final of the same quality as the recent Premier League clash! Good luck to both teams!

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 15:18

    BBC Manchester at it again,3 out of the first 4 articles are about both Manchester clubs.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 15:15

    Manchester City will never be as great as Liverpool or Manchester United.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 15:14

    With the downturn of Barcelona and Real in recent years, and the continued upwards trajectory of City it has always just been a matter of time really. I think the current City team is already looked at as the best in the world, but KDB is right that this will underline the success.

