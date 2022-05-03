Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Harding: Wales forward emotional over 100th cap

Reading captain Natasha Harding will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old, who has been an ever-present for Reading this season, will exit after five years with the club.

Harding, who last month became the eighth player to represent Wales 100 times, has made 83 league appearances since joining from Liverpool in 2017.

"I'd like to thank Tash for everything she has done in her time with the club," manager Kelly Chambers said.

"She's been an integral part of the team and been a huge part of our growth as a club.

"Personally I have grown a great relationship with Tash both personally and professionally, and I'd like to wish her the very best for the future."

Harding's final Reading game will be on Sunday when Manchester City visit Berkshire.