Fabio Carvalho got a standing ovation when he was substituted with 12 minutes to go in the 7-0 win over Luton on Monday night

Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho has not decided on his future at the club after they won the Championship title.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Liverpool after a move in January failed to come off.

Asked about whether he would miss his team-mates, Carvalho told BBC Radio London: "We'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to miss them because we don't know what's going to happen."

Carvalho has scored 10 goals in 35 Championship appearances for Fulham this season and also provided eight assists - one of each came in Fulham's 7-0 win over Luton on Monday night.

In February Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was still interested in signing the Portuguese-born England youth international despite a proposed £8m deal falling though late on deadline day.

"We don't know what's going to happen, so we'll see," added Carvalho.

"The club's going to be where it belongs, which is the Premier League, and we'll see what happens.

"I'm just so proud of everyone, from the coaches, the staff, the players, the kit men.

"We'll just see what happens next year."