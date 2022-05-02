Nathan Jones was named Championship manager of the season at the EFL awards

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones says nine first-team injuries made the difference in their 7-0 defeat to Fulham in the Championship.

The club were without players such as James Shea, Gabe Osho and Glen Rea in the game that saw Fulham win the league title.

Luton's play-off spot is in jeopardy with the club needing to beat Reading at home on Saturday to secure it.

"It was a real tough day," Jones said. "A real tough game to watch.

"I haven't felt like that in my career before if I'm honest, but they are the best team in the league, congratulations to them. They have a fantastic side, the only equivalent I can say is we have nine injuries, nine first-team injuries. If they had nine injuries and went to Manchester City, that's the equivalent of the game.

"We have been magnificent, every single thing is going against us in terms of injuries so what we have to do is dust ourselves off and we're ready to go on the weekend."

Luton are currently sixth with 72 points but they have Middlesbrough and Millwall chasing them. Middlesbrough are just two points behind and Millwall are three points in deficit but Luton's heavy defeat means Millwall have a better goal difference heading into the last match of the regular season.

Middlesbrough visit Preston on Saturday and Millwall travel to Bournemouth.