Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Andy Crosby joined the club in March 2021

Port Vale's interim manager Andy Crosby says his team need to "shut out emotion" in their race for a play-off place in League Two.

The club, who sit sixth on 75 points, lost 2-1 to Newport County on Sunday resulting in a third successive defeat.

The loss means Vale need a victory over league leaders Exeter on Saturday to make certain of a play-off place.

If they won and other results went their way Vale could still finish in the automatic promotion places.

"Shutting out the emotion of it comes with experience," Crosby said.

"[It also comes with] who you surround yourself with and your own communication and thought processes.

"You have to think about yourself as an individual and the things you can control. That's been the message this week, to forget about the noise, forget all the other things and all the other teams, so that's what we have to do."