Varane scored his first Manchester United goal in Monday's 3-0 win over Brentford

Manchester United's form will improve next season following a disappointing 2021-22, says defender Raphael Varane.

United are sixth in the Premier League and set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

"Obviously, it's not the result what we expected but I'm still positive and I think that the next season will be better," said Varane.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag will take charge next season as interim boss Ralf Rangnick moves into a consultancy role.

Varane suffered a Champions League last-16 defeat by Ten Hag's Ajax in March 2019 while playing for former club Real Madrid and believes the Dutchman is the right appointment.

"They played very well. I'm very excited to work with him," said the France centre-back.

"I think he has good experience and he's a good person to work in this club."

The 29-year-old believes coaxing more consistency out of the expensively assembled squad will be the first priority for Ten Hag.

"We can be more in control during games. Sometimes we're able to play very well 20-30 minutes and then play bad 10 or 15 minutes. We lost a lot of points like this," he added.

"I think if we are consistent, we can improve a lot, so I think it's a collective work we have to do."

Injury has restricted Varane's appearances since his £34m arrival from the Bernabeu last summer. He has played in only 28 of United's 47 games this season.

"I think I need a full pre-season to be fit but I think next season will be better," he said of his own form.