Bromley v Altrincham

Goal! Bromley 1, Altrincham 0. Mason Bloomfield (Bromley).
BromleyBromley1AltrinchamAltrincham0
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
Goal! Bromley 1, Altrincham 0. Mason Bloomfield (Bromley).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|43
|26
|10
|7
|91
|43
|48
|88
|2
|Stockport
|42
|28
|4
|10
|84
|38
|46
|88
|3
|Solihull Moors
|43
|24
|12
|7
|80
|45
|35
|84
|4
|Halifax
|43
|25
|9
|9
|62
|33
|29
|84
|5
|Notts County
|43
|23
|10
|10
|80
|52
|28
|79
|6
|Grimsby
|43
|22
|8
|13
|63
|42
|21
|74
|7
|Chesterfield
|43
|20
|13
|10
|69
|51
|18
|73
|8
|Dag & Red
|43
|21
|7
|15
|77
|53
|24
|70
|9
|Boreham Wood
|43
|18
|14
|11
|49
|36
|13
|68
|10
|Bromley
|43
|18
|12
|13
|57
|50
|7
|66
|11
|Torquay
|42
|18
|11
|13
|65
|52
|13
|65
|12
|Southend
|43
|16
|9
|18
|44
|60
|-16
|57
|13
|Yeovil
|43
|14
|14
|15
|42
|46
|-4
|56
|14
|Altrincham
|43
|15
|9
|19
|61
|68
|-7
|54
|15
|Woking
|43
|16
|4
|23
|59
|61
|-2
|52
|16
|Maidenhead United
|43
|13
|12
|18
|48
|66
|-18
|51
|17
|Wealdstone
|43
|13
|11
|19
|48
|64
|-16
|50
|18
|Barnet
|43
|13
|11
|19
|57
|85
|-28
|50
|19
|Eastleigh
|43
|12
|9
|22
|48
|70
|-22
|45
|20
|Aldershot
|43
|11
|10
|22
|45
|70
|-25
|43
|21
|King's Lynn
|44
|8
|10
|26
|47
|79
|-32
|34
|22
|Weymouth
|43
|5
|10
|28
|38
|87
|-49
|25
|23
|Dover
|43
|2
|7
|34
|36
|99
|-63
|1
Marcus begins to question his marriage as he develops a relationship with another woman
Watch Ridley Scott's supernatural twist on a true story now on BBC iPlayer
MOTD Top 10 ranks the best managerial feuds ever seen
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.