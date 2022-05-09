Dundee v Hibernian

Dundee will be relegated from the Scottish Premiership if they do not beat visitors Hibernian on Tuesday.

Mark McGhee's side are six points adrift at the foot of the table with two games to go, and seven goals worse off than second-bottom St Johnstone.

Hibernian are eighth, three points behind Livingston.

Both sides will conclude their league campaign on Sunday with Hibs at home to St Johnstone and Dundee away to Livingston.

Team news

Dundee will again be without goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, defender Lee Ashcroft and striker Cillian Sheridan.

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon misses out as he is preparing for knee surgery. Scott Allan, Chris Cadden, Christian Doidge, Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Drey Wright remain absent.

Did you know? Dundee have only won one of their past 20 top-flight league games against Hibernian, who will have a different manager in the dugout for the fifth consecutive visit to Dens Park.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I hope to be part of Dundee next season but that all remains to be seen. That's not even been considered. Realistically, all we can do is try and win a game for our own pride. We have each other to play for. We have the support to play for, and we want to run it as close as we possibly can."

Hibernian interim coach David Gray: "I'm still in my first year of my coaching career so it's come very early for me but I've learned a lot about myself and, selfishly, I have enjoyed bits of it. Obviously results haven't been as good as we would like but for me it's been a real learning curve, and one I've enjoyed."