Dundee v Hibernian

Dundee will be relegated from the Scottish Premiership if they do not beat visitors Hibernian on Tuesday.

Mark McGhee's side are six points adrift at the foot of the table with two games to go, and seven goals worse off than second-bottom St Johnstone.

Hibernian are eighth, three points behind Livingston.

Both sides will conclude their league campaign on Sunday with Hibs at home to St Johnstone and Dundee away to Livingston.

Team news

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft and striker Cillian Sheridan are out for the season.

Long-term absentees Chris Cadden, Christian Doidge, Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Drey Wright have missed recent games for Hibs.

Did you know? Dundee have only won one of their past 20 top-flight league games against Hibernian, who will have a different manager in the dugout for the fifth consecutive visit to Dens Park.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I came here hoping to stay (beyond the summer) but I've no idea really. We've not discussed it. I'd like to stay but we'll see."

Hibernian interim coach David Gray: "Credit to the boys who came on [in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen], I thought they made a big difference as well and injected a little bit of energy at a stage in the game where we really needed it, which was important."