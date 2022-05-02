Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Mark Lawwell's father, Peter, ended his 18-year spell as Celtic chief executive last year

Celtic have appointed Mark Lawwell, son of ex-chief executive Peter, as the club's new head of first-team scouting and recruitment.

Lawwell will end 10 years as City Football Group's (CFG) head of scouting and recruitment to take the role.

He will reunite with manager Ange Postecoglou, who previously worked with Lawwell at Yokohama F Marinos, one of 10 clubs part-owned by CFG.

"I was very keen for Mark to join the club," Celtic boss Postecoglou said.

"Mark is someone who I worked closely with throughout my four years at Marinos. We developed great trust and an excellent working relationship.

"He knows the way I like to work, the way my teams play and the particular player profile which this requires."

In the same statement, Celtic say Lawwell will join "in readiness for the summer transfer window".

The Parkhead side's recruitment this season has been key to Postecoglou guiding his team to the brink of the Scottish Premiership title. The league leaders hold a six-point advantage with just three games remaining.

Lawwell's father Peter was Celtic chief executive from 2003 but stood down in 2021 after 18 years in the post.

Dominic McKay was appointed as his replacement but resigned after just two months for personal reasons.

Director of legal and football affairs Michael Nicholson stepped in as interim CEO before being named the permanent successor in December.