Russia has been barred from competing in this summer's women's Euro 2022 while Russian clubs will also be banned from Uefa competitions next season, says Europe's football governing body.

Uefa has also announced that Russia's bid to host the men's Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 tournaments is now ineligible.

The sanctions come amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa.

More to follow.