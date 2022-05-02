Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jamie Mulgrew jumps for joy as he holds the Gibson Cup aloft after the title was secured on Saturday

Jamie Mulgrew believes Blues manager David Healy will remain at Windsor Park despite being coy on his future after winning the Premiership title.

Healy said he would "think long and hard" about his position after guiding the team to a fourth straight Gibson Cup success on Saturday.

When asked if be thought Healy would stay Linfield captain Mulgrew said: "Yes, I do!

"He hasn't said anything different to me and we have a close relationship."

Linfield won the league title for the 56th time by beating Coleraine 2-0 and finishing a point ahead of Cliftonville.

However, Healy stated after the match that he had been criticised by a section of fans during the season, saying that "sometimes the atmosphere around the place is toxic and horrendous".

Online trolls

The former Northern Ireland striker added that he struggled to block out a "barrage of insults" from online trolls and revealed it impacted his family, adding he would speak to his loved ones about his future.

It was a 10th title success for Mulgrew, who wants Healy to lead the team into another challenge for the Premiership crown.

Linfield: Manager David Healy says he's never won supporters over

"With any football club you'll have a group of supporters you will never keep happy - they are entitled to their opinion," the 35-year-old midfielder told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"But I think when it's gets too personal then it's over the top and unacceptable. I would say that was what David was talking about.

"If I'm being honest I'm surprised that another club has not had a sniff at him by now. Whether somebody comes in for him in the summer we'll just have to wait and see.

"Obviously it's something we don't want because we're reaping the rewards of him being the manager.

"Would it surprise me (if he left)? No, it wouldn't because of what we've achieved with him at the club has been phenomenal."

You can hear the full interview with Jonny Bell of Sportsound Extra Time at 18:00 BST on Monday on BBC Radio Ulster.