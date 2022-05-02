Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kemar Roofe is winning his battle to be fit for Rangers' Europa League semi-final second leg against Leipzig, with the German side leading the tie 1-0. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls on the club's support to create a memorable night against Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday. (Record) external-link

Leipzig lost 3-1 to 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach in Monday's Bundesliga match. (Sun) external-link

Reaching the Europa League final would be as big as winning the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, says former Celtic and Scotland forward Charlie Nicholas. (Express) external-link

Tony Mowbray could return to Hibernian as manager, with the ex-Celtic boss expected to leave Blackburn Rovers at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Mowbray would be the perfect match for Hibs, says former Easter Road forward Tam McManus. (Record) external-link

Hibernian's Chris Mueller is close to returning to Major League Soccer four months after moving to Easter Road, with the winger joining Chicago Fire. (Sun) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou backs goalkeeper Joe Hart to continue as Celtic's number one for years to come. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi vows to finish the season "in the best form". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United are expected to intensify their interest in St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

United will open contract talks with Clark. (Express) external-link

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay is one of the world's best full-backs, says his manager Jim Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon is attracting interest from Portsmouth, Oxford and Sassuolo. (Express) external-link