Ex-Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon has been out of work since guiding Queen's Park to the 2020-21 Scottish League 2 title

Former Dundee United player and manager Ray McKinnon is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 51-year-old, who fell ill at the end of last week, has been out of work since guiding Queen's Park to the 2020-21 Scottish League 2 title.

The ex-Falkirk, Raith Rovers and Morton boss has received messages of support from his former clubs.

"We are pleased to hear that Ray is currently recovering in hospital," a Raith statement read.