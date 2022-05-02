Ray McKinnon: Ex-Dundee United player & manager recovering after suffering heart attack
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former Dundee United player and manager Ray McKinnon is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.
The 51-year-old, who fell ill at the end of last week, has been out of work since guiding Queen's Park to the 2020-21 Scottish League 2 title.
The ex-Falkirk, Raith Rovers and Morton boss has received messages of support from his former clubs.
"We are pleased to hear that Ray is currently recovering in hospital," a Raith statement read.