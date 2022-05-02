Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic, who lead the Scottish Premiership by six points with three games remaining, look set to go directly into next season's Champions League group stage

This season's Scottish Premiership winners will be guaranteed a place in next term's Champions League group stage after Uefa imposed sanctions on Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine.

The extended measures mean Russian clubs will be banned from participating in all Uefa competitions next campaign.

As a result, Scotland, whose coefficient ranking sits at 11th for the 2022-23 season, will now receive a guaranteed Champions League group spot.

Celtic are set to be the beneficiaries.

Ange Postecoglou's league leaders need just four points from their final three games to be crowned champions after Sunday's 1-1 draw with nearest challengers Rangers.

The ruling also ensures Scotland will have three teams - Celtic, Rangers and Hearts - assured of European group stage football next campaign across Uefa's club competitions.