Richarlison's goal against Chelsea on Sunday kept Everton's survival hopes alive

There were fireworks for Everton both inside and outside of Goodison this weekend.

The Merseyside club pulled off a dramatic win against Chelsea to boost their hopes of Premier League survival, after fans let off fireworks outside Chelsea's hotel.

Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti completed a grand slam, Coventry United women survived relegation in the most dramatic circumstances and stewards at The Den have gone viral.

That's all in this week's top football tweets.

1. The final boss

Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win all five of Europe's major leagues on Saturday as Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 4-0 to claim their 35th Spanish title.

It looked like the Italian manager enjoyed the celebrations.

2. Richarlison sparks wild celebrations for Everton

Everton are in a real relegation fight. On Sunday they started the day in the drop zone, five points behind Burnley and Leeds, ready to host Champions League holders Chelsea.

An incredible home atmosphere inspired an important win that keeps their chances of Premier League survival alive.

There were fireworks outside the Hilton hotel where Chelsea's players were staying on Saturday night. Coincidence?

Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison scored the only goal of the match. The FA are investigating an incident involving him throwing a smoke flare back into the crowd after his vital goal.

3. Leaky defence at The Den

This video of stewards trying to control pitch-invading fans at The Den on Saturday has gone viral.

Millwall kept their hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs alive by beating relegated Peterborough United 3-0.

4. Talk of the toon

There was a major milestone for the women's game in England this weekend as fourth-tier Newcastle United made their St James' Park debut and attracted a crowd of 22,134 supporters - the largest for a women's league match in England this season.

The women's team usually play their home games at Druid Park on the outskirts of the city and their previous record crowd was 2,700.

5. Turkish delight

If anyone ever asks why you like football so much, just show them this video.

Those were the scenes in the city of Trabzon on Saturday, as Trabzonspor sealed the seventh title in their history. It is the first time the club has won the Turkish title since 1984. They won five successive league titles from 1975-76 and are the only team from outside Istanbul to win it more than once.

6. Watford sent to Coventry

There was huge drama in the Women's Championship on Sunday. Watford hosted Coventry United, with league survival on the line for both sides.

A 97th-minute winner secured safety for Coventry and sent Watford down.

7. Marching on together

Relegation-threatened Leeds United were thrashed 4-0 on Saturday by title-holders Manchester City, but that didn't dampen the spirits of the home fans.

We hope that this fan managed to relocate their child amid the scenes.

8. Tributes to Mino Raiola

Football super-agent Mino Raiola passed away this weekend, aged 54. He represented some huge stars, including Erling Braut Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

9. Once a Gooner, always a Gooner

Former Arsenal defender and England international, Anita Asante, will retire at the end of this season, aged 37. The veteran defender plays for Aston Villa, but her childhood club Arsenal haven't forgotten all the things she did while with them.

Asante joined Arsenal in 1998 and was part of the team that won the quadruple in the 2006-07 season, bagging the Uefa Women's Cup, FA Women's National Premier League, FA Women's Cup and FA Women's Premier League Cup that year.

10. Absolutely hammered

And finally, one West Ham fan has, by all accounts, been enjoying the bank holiday festivities a little too much.

The Hammers were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal on Sunday, leaving them in seventh place.