Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons defeats podcast co-host Craig Levein
Amy Irons got the better of her Sacked in the Morning co-host Craig Levein with a 40-point win in the Sportscene Predictions.
BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter racked up 100 points to former Hearts manager Levein's 60.
A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.
|Score
|Amy Irons
|Craig Levein
|Celtic v Heart of Midlothian
|4-1
|3-1
|1-1
|Hibernian v Aberdeen
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Livingston v St Johnstone
|1-1
|1-0
|2-2
|Ross County v Motherwell
|0-1
|1-1
|2-1
|St Mirren v Dundee
|2-0
|2-1
|1-2
|Rangers v Dundee United (Sun)
|2-0
|2-0
|2-0
All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Craig's prediction: 1-1
Score: 4-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Craig's prediction: 0-0
Score: 1-1
Livingston v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Craig's prediction: 2-2
Score: 1-1
Ross County v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Craig's prediction: 2-1
Score: 0-1
St Mirren v Dundee
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Craig's prediction: 1-2
Score: 2-0
Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Craig's prediction: 2-0
Score: 2-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Steven Thompson
|100 & 40
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Jonathan Sutherland
|100
|Derek Ferguson
|90 & 10
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70 & 60
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40 & 20
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1640
|Pundits
|1960
|Amy v Pundits
|P34
|W15
|D3
|L16