Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons defeats podcast co-host Craig Levein

Amy Irons

Amy Irons got the better of her Sacked in the Morning co-host Craig Levein with a 40-point win in the Sportscene Predictions.

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter racked up 100 points to former Hearts manager Levein's 60.

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

ScoreAmy IronsCraig Levein
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian4-13-11-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen1-11-10-0
Livingston v St Johnstone1-11-02-2
Ross County v Motherwell0-11-12-1
St Mirren v Dundee2-02-11-2
Rangers v Dundee United (Sun)2-02-02-0

All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Celtic v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Craig's prediction: 1-1

Score: 4-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 0-0

Score: 1-1

Livingston v St Johnstone

Livingston v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Craig's prediction: 2-2

Score: 1-1

Ross County v Motherwell

Ross County v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 2-1

Score: 0-1

St Mirren v Dundee

St Mirren v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Craig's prediction: 1-2

Score: 2-0

Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: 2-0

Score: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Jonathan Sutherland100
Derek Ferguson90 & 10
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70 & 60
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40 & 20
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Total scores
Amy1640
Pundits1960
Amy v Pundits
P34W15D3L16

