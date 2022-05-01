Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry attended Sunday's Old Firm match in support of Celtic as they drew 1-1 with Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says he does not know how he saved Scott Arfield's shot near the end of Sunday's derby with Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Goalscorer Fashion Sakala says Rangers spoke about the importance of "character" when they were a goal down at half-time at Celtic Park. (Record) external-link

Sakala feels he should have been Rangers' matchwinner, having later hit the post in the draw with Celtic. (Express) external-link

Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco says he will name the strongest possible team on Monday against Borussia Monchengladbach, three days before the return leg of their Europa League semi-final with Rangers at Ibrox. Leipzig lead the tie 1-0. (Record) external-link

Dundee United's Dylan Levitt vows to "step up" in the absence of some of his injured midfield colleagues as the Tangerines target European football. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County forward Jordan White hopes the Staggies can make the most of home advantage in two of their remaining three Scottish Premiership matches as they seek a top-five finish and a Europa Conference League qualifying place. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Demetri Mitchell says it's "good to have big names linked with the club" amid Roy Keane being mentioned in connection with the Hibernian job. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery is urging Australia coach Graham Arnold to select striker Jason Cummings, previously capped by Scotland, in his squad. (Sun) external-link