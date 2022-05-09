Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45SunderlandSunderland
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|38
|92
|2
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|37
|90
|3
|MK Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|34
|89
|4
|Sheff Wed
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|28
|85
|5
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|26
|84
|6
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|24
|83
|7
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|20
|80
|8
|Oxford Utd
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|23
|76
|9
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|17
|73
|10
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|17
|73
|11
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|21
|70
|12
|Accrington
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|-19
|61
|13
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|-4
|59
|14
|Cambridge
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|-18
|58
|15
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|-14
|56
|16
|Burton
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|-16
|53
|17
|Lincoln City
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|-8
|52
|18
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|-4
|50
|19
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|-31
|42
|20
|Fleetwood
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|-20
|40
|21
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|-34
|40
|22
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|-45
|38
|23
|Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|-26
|37
|24
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|-46
|29
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.